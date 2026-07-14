Big Rig Crash Closes Eastbound I-80 Near Donner Pass

A big rig crash closed eastbound Interstate 80 near Donner Pass early Tuesday morning, causing major traffic delays in California’s Sierra Nevada.

According to CBS News, the crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near the Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility, east of Truckee.

According to reporting from CBS News Sacramento, the crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near the Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility, located east of Truckee, California. The enforcement facility, commonly known to drivers as the Donner Pass scales, sits along one of the steepest and most demanding stretches of interstate highway in the country, where eastbound trucks climb toward Donner Summit at an elevation of more than 7,200 feet before descending toward the Nevada state line.

Officials have not said what caused the crash. Early reports indicate the truck left the roadway, and images shared from the scene showed the rig had gone off the highway with recovery equipment staged nearby. Investigators from the California Highway Patrol are still working to determine exactly what happened in the moments before the truck departed the travel lanes.

At this time, it is not known whether anyone was injured. The CHP had not released information about the driver’s condition as of Tuesday morning, and no other vehicles have been publicly identified as being involved in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol said all eastbound traffic is being turned around at Overland Trail while crews respond to the crash and work to clear the scene. Overland Trail sits on the western side of the closure, meaning eastbound drivers, including commercial trucks bound for Reno, Sparks and points east, are being stopped before they reach the crash site and redirected back toward Truckee.

As of Tuesday morning, officials had not announced when the highway would reopen. Heavy truck recovery operations in the Sierra can take hours depending on where the vehicle came to rest, the terrain around it, and whether fuel or cargo spilled during the crash. Recoveries that involve a truck going down an embankment typically require heavy rotator wreckers and can extend a closure well beyond the initial response window.

A corridor with a long history of disruption

The Donner Pass stretch of I-80 is no stranger to closures. The corridor regularly shuts down in winter for chain controls, spinouts and multi-truck pileups, and it has seen significant crash-related closures in every season. The combination of sustained grades approaching 6 percent, high elevation, tight curves and heavy truck volume makes it one of the most operationally demanding segments any driver will encounter on the interstate system.

Tuesday’s crash occurred in mid-July, outside the winter weather window, which makes the cause worth watching. Summer closures on this stretch are more often tied to mechanical failures, brake issues on the grades, driver fatigue during overnight runs, or single-vehicle departures from the roadway. Investigators have not pointed to any of those factors yet, and FreightWaves will not speculate ahead of the CHP’s findings.

The location of the crash near the commercial vehicle enforcement facility is also notable from an operational standpoint. The Donner Pass scales are a mandatory stop for eastbound commercial traffic and serve as one of the primary inspection points for trucks crossing between California and Nevada. Any closure in the immediate vicinity of the facility disrupts not just through traffic but the inspection and enforcement flow that governs the corridor.

Freightwaves is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.