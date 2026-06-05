Black Marker, Magnetic Signs, and Peeling Decals: Here Is What 49 CFR 390.21 Actually Requires.

Spend a day on any interstate in this country and you will lose count. Trucks rolling down the highway with the company name scrawled on the door in black marker. USDOT numbers handwritten so small you would have to be parked next to the truck to read them. Letters smeared, crooked, half peeled off, applied with a paint pen because the real decal never showed up and apparently never will. Magnetic signs curling at the corners or flapping in the wind, when they have not already blown off somewhere back on the highway and gone unreplaced for weeks. It is everywhere, and it is baffling, because there is no good reason for it.

Every one of those trucks is rolling around with a compliance problem on full display, and every single one of those problems is avoidable. The markings on the side of a commercial motor vehicle are governed by a specific federal regulation, they are checked on routine inspections, and getting them wrong is one of the easiest ways for a small carrier to draw scrutiny it did not need. A new federal filing made on June 1, 2026 is a useful occasion to get clear on what the rules actually say, because the requirements are more specific than a lot of operators realize, and the casual approaches that are everywhere on the road do not meet them.

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What Actually Happened on June 1

The document itself is not a new rule, and it is important to be precise about that so nobody panics. On June 1, 2026, FMCSA published an information collection notice tied to its Commercial Motor Vehicle Marking Requirements, OMB Control Number 2126-0054. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act, federal agencies have to periodically renew approval for the paperwork and recordkeeping burdens they impose, and this filing is FMCSA continuing to document the burden associated with the existing marking regulations. The public comment window on the notice runs to July 1, 2026.

In plain terms: the marking rules are not changing. FMCSA is renewing the administrative approval to keep requiring them, and in doing so it laid out exactly how broadly these rules reach and how the agency thinks about them. That is what makes the filing worth a carrier’s attention. It is a snapshot of a requirement that applies to almost everyone in the industry and that a lot of operators treat far too casually.

The numbers in the filing tell the story of scale. The marking requirements apply to an estimated 938,861 total respondents, including roughly 900,043 freight-carrying motor carriers, about 20,878 intrastate hazardous materials carriers, around 16,409 passenger-carrying carriers, and 1,531 intermodal equipment providers. FMCSA estimates the task at about 26 minutes per response, broken down as 12 minutes to affix the USDOT number and 14 minutes to affix the carrier’s name. The total annual burden across the industry runs into the millions of hours. This is a requirement that touches essentially every carrier operating in interstate commerce.

What the Marking Rule Actually Requires

The governing regulation is 49 CFR 390.21, and it is worth knowing what it says rather than guessing, because the casual approaches common on the road tend to fail on the specifics.

Every self-propelled commercial motor vehicle operating in interstate commerce must be marked with two things: the legal name or a single trade name of the motor carrier operating the vehicle, and the USDOT number issued to that carrier, shown as “USDOT” followed by the number. Both must appear on both sides of the vehicle. The marking has to be in letters that contrast sharply in color with the background they are placed on, so they are readable. They have to be readily legible during daylight hours from a distance of 50 feet while the vehicle is stationary. And they have to be kept legible, which means a faded, peeling, dirt-obscured, or damaged marking is not compliant even if it was applied correctly to begin with.

The rule is performance-based on the method, which is the part that trips people up. FMCSA does not require a specific application method. You can paint it, use a decal, or use a removable device. That flexibility is real, and it is where the handwritten-marker and homemade-sign approaches come from as well as perhaps change is needed. But the flexibility is about method, not about quality, and a marking that does not meet the contrast, legibility, and distance standards fails regardless of how it was applied. A USDOT number scrawled in marker that you cannot cleanly read from 50 feet does not comply just because the rule allows removable methods. The standard the marking has to meet does not get more lenient because you chose the cheapest way to apply it.

When a carrier uses a removable device, such as a magnetic sign, that device still has to meet the identification and legibility requirements the entire time the vehicle is operating. A magnetic placard is legal, but a magnetic placard that is crooked, curling, faded, or that has fallen off is not, and “it must have come off on the road” is not a defense that helps at an inspection.

Why This Is a Bigger Deal Than It Looks

It would be easy to dismiss marking as a trivial, cosmetic requirement. It is not, and understanding why it matters explains why inspectors take it seriously. It also is a way bad actors use to hide identity or attempt to divert attention to a network of bad actors.

The USDOT number is the key identifier that ties a vehicle to a carrier across FMCSA’s entire registration and safety system. It is how the agency, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the states identify a motor carrier and correctly assign responsibility for regulatory violations during inspections, investigations, and after crashes. It is the number states use in the Performance and Registration Information Systems Management program, the cooperative federal and state system that ties safety performance to a carrier’s ability to register and operate vehicles. When that number is missing, wrong, unreadable, or does not match the carrier actually operating the truck, the entire chain of accountability breaks down, which is exactly why enforcement cares about it.

There is also a fraud dimension that has made marking compliance more consequential in the current environment. As FMCSA has cracked down on chameleon carriers, operations that shut down under one identity and reopen under another to escape a safety record, and as freight fraud and carrier identity theft have grown, the markings on a truck have become part of how legitimacy gets verified. A truck whose visible identification does not cleanly match the carrier and authority behind it is exactly the kind of discrepancy that draws attention in an enforcement climate built around verifying that carriers are who they claim to be. The mismatched, improvised, or sloppy marking that used to be a minor annoyance now sits against a backdrop where identity verification is a priority.

The Common Mistakes That Cost Carriers

The marking failures that show up most often at roadside inspections follow a predictable pattern, and almost all of them come from treating the requirement casually rather than from any genuine difficulty in meeting it.

The handwritten or marker-applied number is the classic. It usually happens because a new decal has not arrived, a number changed, or a truck was put into service in a hurry. It frequently fails the contrast and legibility standard, and even when it is readable up close, it rarely holds up to the 50-foot daylight standard.

The peeling or partial decal is another. A marking that was compliant when applied degrades over time, and the rule requires it to stay legible, not just to have started that way. A number with letters flaking off, or obscured by road grime and never cleaned, is a violation that the carrier created through neglect rather than through any original error.

The missing or mismatched name is common among carriers who display the USDOT number but not the legal or single trade name, or who display a name that does not match the carrier actually operating the vehicle, a particular problem in leasing arrangements where the operating carrier and the equipment owner are different entities. The rule requires the name of the carrier operating the vehicle, and getting that relationship right matters in any lease or interchange situation.

The runaway magnetic sign rounds out the list. Magnetic placards are legal and convenient, but they fall off, they curl, and they get left behind, and a truck operating without the required marking because the magnet is sitting in a parking lot two states back is operating in violation regardless of the carrier’s intent.

What to Do Right Now

The fix for all of this is cheap, fast, and entirely within the carrier’s professional control, which is exactly why it is frustrating to see it cited at inspections.

Apply your USDOT number and your legal or single trade name to both sides of every power unit, using a method that produces clean, high-contrast, durable lettering readable from 50 feet in daylight. A professionally produced decal or quality lettering costs very little against the value of avoiding a citation, and it removes the entire category of marker-and-paint-pen problems permanently. If you use magnetic signs, inspect them as part of your daily walkaround, confirm they are present, flat, clean, and legible, and carry a backup so a lost placard never puts a truck out of compliance mid-trip.

Verify that the name displayed is the legal name or a single registered trade name of the carrier actually operating the vehicle, and that the USDOT number matches that carrier. In any lease or owner-operator arrangement, confirm whose name and number belong on the truck under the specific operating authority in use, because that is a frequent point of confusion and a frequent violation.

The rule requires the marking to remain legible for the life of its use, which means a number that was perfect when the truck went into service can drift out of compliance through fading, damage, or dirt. A quick check during the daily walkaround keeps a slow degradation from becoming a citation.

The June 1 filing does not change any of this. It is a routine renewal of a requirement that has been in place for years and that applies to nearly every carrier on the road. But it is a clean reminder that what goes on the side of a truck is a federal compliance matter governed by a specific standard, not a place to improvise.