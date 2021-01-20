Blasgen to retire as CSCMP president, CEO

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) said Wednesday that Rick D. Blasgen, its president and CEO for more than 15 years, will retire from the group on March 5.

Blasgen will be replaced on an interim basis by Mark Baxa, president and CEO of FerniaCreek Global Supply Chain Consulting Group and a former CSCMP chairman. Blasgen will assist in the transition and will continue as an adviser to the Lombard, Illinois-based trade group. CSCMP will begin a search for a permanent successor later this year, said Brian Gibson, the group’s chairman.

Founded in 1963, CSCMP is best known for providing educational, professional networking and career advancement opportunities to its 9,000 worldwide members. It is arguably the most prominent trade association in the supply chain management field, partly by virtue of its longevity. Its annual EDGE conference — which is scheduled to be held this September in person in Atlanta — is considered a top-tier event in the trade. Blasgen is slated to be honored at the event, CSCMP said.

Blasgen joined CSCMP as president and CEO in November 2005. He has spent most of his career in the food industry. He was senior vice president-supply chain at food giant ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) before joining CSCMP.