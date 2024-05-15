BNSF Railway appeals $8M verdict for asbestos-related deaths in Montana

BNSF Railway has filed an appeal of an $8 million jury verdict that found the company contributed to the deaths of two people who were exposed to asbestos decades ago when mining material was shipped by rail through Libby, Montana.

The appeal filed Thursday will delay the start of a similar case in Missoula, Montana, that was set to begin this month.

BNSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.

On April 22, a federal jury in Helena, Montana, said asbestos-contaminated vermiculite that spilled in the railyard in Libby was a substantial factor in the illnesses and deaths of the two plaintiffs, Thomas Wells and Joyce Walder.



