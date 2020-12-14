BNSF ready for business in Kansas, Missouri and Texas

Western U.S. railroad BNSF (NYSE: BRK) has named three locations in Kansas, Missouri and Texas to be part of its Certified Sites industrial development program.

The sites, all of which have access to BNSF’s network, have been evaluated for their usability and infrastructure, making them eligible to be part of the railroad’s industrial development program.

BNSF says the Certified Sites program consists of properties where there might be customer demand and where prospective businesses could save six to nine months of construction time by building on these sites.

“The goal of the program is to provide an inventory of rail-served sites that are available for immediate development,” BNSF said. The railroad has 27 certified sites overall across its network.

The sites are:

New Century AirCenter Business Park, New Century, Kansas: The business park in Johnson County has 667 available acres and is adjacent to Interstate 35 with access to other Kansas City region interstates.

Wildwood Ranch, Joplin, Missouri: This 503-acre site has two main areas in Jasper and Newton counties and is located near U.S. Highway 66.

Gateway Industrial Park, Gainesville, Texas: This industrial park has 126 acres in northwest Gainesville. It is located near Interstate 35.

