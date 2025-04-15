Bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing $4M from New Jersey trucking company 

A New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to stealing roughly $4 million from her employer, a trucking company, to fund her gambling habit.

Jeanette Avellan pleaded guilty to charges involving theft from West End Express, based in South Brunswick. The company’s website describes it as a truckload carrier and drayage provider.

Avellan pleaded guilty to second-degree theft of movable property, third-degree failure to pay income taxes and third-degree filing a fraudulent tax return. The guilty plea comes with a recommended sentence of four years in state prison, according to a prepared statement from state Attorney General Matthew Platkin.



