Bookkeeper who embezzled from Iowa trucking company gets 2 years

A bookkeeper for an unidentified Iowa trucking company has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $450,000 from her employer.

The actual charge that Leann Marie Rouse pleaded guilty to was mail fraud. Two other charges in her original indictment were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Rouse, 51, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa before her case could go to trial.



