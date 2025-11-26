Border Patrol turns back two Mexican truckers in Arizona

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona recently turned back two Mexican truck drivers at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint, marking the latest example of a fast-expanding federal crackdown on immigrant commercial drivers that has swept across multiple states in recent weeks.

Agents assigned to the busy Interstate-19 checkpoint north of Amado said the truck drivers — both Mexican nationals — were violating “multiple federal regulations, including cabotage laws,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The truckers’ border crossing cards were processed for revocation, and the tractor-trailers were towed after the men retrieved their belongings.

“The drivers were returned to Mexico and were informed that their border crossing cards would be processed for revocation due to violations of their visa terms,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. “Drivers retrieved their personal belongings from the vehicles, which were subsequently towed. The truck owners were notified of the enforcement actions.”