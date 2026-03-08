Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: Authorities move to cancel permits for 350 Mexican steel importers; Serviacero USA buys rail-served site at Gulf Inland Logistics Park; and Phoenix-area men sentenced in $4.5M Amazon logistics fraud scheme.

Authorities move to cancel permits for 350 Mexican steel importers

Mexican authorities have suspended import activities and begun canceling permits for 350 companies involved in steel imports.

The move arrives after the government identified alleged irregularities in importer operations as part of a nationwide crackdown on smuggling and misuse of government trade programs.

Mexico’s Ministry of Economy said the companies were among 750 firms flagged for suspicious activities related to the manufacture and sale of steel products following inspections coordinated with multiple federal agencies.