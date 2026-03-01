Borderlands Mexico: Canada, Mexico draw record foreign investment in 2025

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Canada, Mexico draw record foreign investment in 2025; TexAmericas Center hosts Tokyo delegation to boost Japan-Texas investment pipeline; and Twin Eagle expands rail capacity at Big Spring transload terminal.

Canada and Mexico attracted record levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025, underscoring North America’s growing role as a global manufacturing and supply-chain hub despite rising trade-policy volatility.

Canada posts strongest inflows in 18 years

Foreign direct investment into Canada totaled $96.8 billion in 2025, the highest level since 2007, according to Statistics Canada.

Fourth-quarter inflows reached $25.1 billion, driven largely by mergers and acquisitions, particularly in trade and transportation, manufacturing, and management of companies and enterprises.

U.S.-based investment remained a major contributor to Canada’s annual inflows, while total net investment into the country exceeded outflows for the year — marking a sharp reversal from 2022, when capital flight outpaced inflows.

At the same time, Canadian direct investment abroad cooled to $79 billion for the year, the weakest level since 2020, reflecting a pullback in overseas mergers and acquisitions.

Mexico hits all-time high

Mexico also closed 2025 at a historic peak, drawing $40.871 billion in FDI, a 10.8% year-over-year increase, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The result marks Mexico’s fifth consecutive year of FDI growth and the highest level ever recorded in a single year.

Reinvestment of profits accounted for 67.7% of total inflows, while new investments surged 132.9% to $7.38 billion, signaling fresh project launches tied to nearshoring and industrial expansion.

The U.S. remained Mexico’s largest investor, contributing $15.877 billion, or 38.8% of total inflows.

Canada and Spain were also among the top sources of capital, reinforcing deepening North American integration under USMCA.

Regional supply chains deepen

The parallel investment surges come as global FDI flows to developing economies declined in 2025, according to UN estimates cited by Mexican officials.

For logistics, manufacturing and cross-border freight operators, the record inflows point to continued capital commitments in production capacity, industrial real estate and transportation infrastructure across the continent.

While tariff volatility and political uncertainty remain risk factors heading into 2026, 2025’s data suggest investors are still placing long-term bets on North America as a consolidated production platform.

TexAmericas Center hosts Tokyo delegation to boost Japan-Texas investment pipeline

TexAmericas Center welcomed a delegation from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) to its Texarkana campus for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and supporting Japanese companies expanding into Texas.

The Feb. 2-3 visit was held under the Texas-Tokyo Statement of Mutual Cooperation, a 2022 agreement between the State of Texas and TMG’s Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs.

Under the agreement, TexAmericas Center was named one of 18 Texas economic development partners tasked with assisting Tokyo-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) exploring entry into the Texas market.

During the visit, TexAmericas Center leadership led discussions and campus tours focused on site readiness, logistics capabilities, workforce availability and incentive programs, according to the release.

“As a designated partner in the Texas-Tokyo cooperation, TexAmericas Center is focused on delivering real, operational results for companies entering the U.S. for the first time,” Scott Norton, executive director and CEO of TexAmericas Center, said in a statement.

“This visit allowed us to demonstrate how we can provide resources, foster smooth transitions for SME’s entering a new market and develop partnerships international companies need to launch and grow successfully in Texas.”

The delegation also reviewed the industrial park’s soft-landing services for foreign companies, including flexible lease options, build-to-suit opportunities, integrated rail and transload operations, third-party logistics services and access to federal, state and local incentives.

The Tokyo delegation was led by Futoshi Negishi, director for Overseas Market Development in TMG’s Commerce & Industry Division, and included senior officials involved in overseas business development and international investment.

TexAmericas Center owns and operates nearly 12,000 acres and approximately 3.5 million square feet of industrial, warehouse, office and logistics space in the Texarkana region.

The center has been ranked among the top 10 in the country for six consecutive years by Business Facilities magazine, most recently at No. 5 in 2025.

Twin Eagle expands rail capacity at Big Spring transload terminal

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics has completed a 2,000-foot rail track expansion at its transload facility in Big Spring, Texas, according to a news release.

The expansion increases the terminal’s total rail footprint to more than 37,000 feet of track and enhances throughput for pipe and oversized materials.

The facility, served by Union Pacific Railroad, operates 24/7 with in-house switching and material handling capabilities. Company officials said the additional track will improve car velocity, reduce congestion and provide more scalable transload capacity for customers.

Twin Eagle said the Big Spring project is part of a broader strategy to invest in rail infrastructure and expand terminal capacity across its network to strengthen first- and last-mile logistics coordination.

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics operates rail-served terminal and transload facilities supporting the energy, industrial and bulk commodity sectors across key U.S. markets.