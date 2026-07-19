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Borderlands Mexico: Cross-border trade tops $87B in May

Laredo remains America's busiest international trade gateway while Canada and China round out the top three U.S. trading partners

Noi Mahoney
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Mexico retained its position as the U.S.’ largest trading partner in May with $87.23 billion in two-way trade, led by strong automotive and technology shipments moving through Laredo, Texas. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: Cross-border trade tops $87B in May; Germany’s Döhler Group opens $64M Mexico plant; and Otay Mesa industrial property sells for $8.8M.

Mexico remains largest U.S. trading partner in May as cross-border commerce reaches $87.2B

Mexico remained the United States’ largest overall trading partner in May, recording $87.23 billion in two-way commerce and extending its lead over Canada and China as cross-border supply chains continued to power North American trade.

Trade between the U.S. and Mexico increased 17.06% compared with May 2025, fueled by $33.05 billion in U.S. exports and $54.18 billion in imports from Mexico, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by WorldCity.

Canada ranked as the United States’ second-largest trading partner in May with $66.1 billion in two-way trade, followed by China at $32.6 billion, highlighting the continued importance of North American commerce while Taiwan’s semiconductor-driven trade relationship continues to expand.

Overall, U.S. trade with the world totaled $520.06 billion during May. Mexico accounted for 16.77% of all U.S. international commerce during the month.

Year to date through May, Mexico also retained its position as the United States’ largest trading partner with $404.57 billion in total trade, ahead of Canada, China, Taiwan and Vietnam. 

The port of entry in Laredo, Texas, remained the nation’s busiest international trade gateway, handling $36.33 billion in imports and exports during May, a 19.36% increase from the same month last year.  

Chicago O’Hare International Airport was the second ranked U.S. international gateway for trade in May at $32 billion. Port Houston ranked No. 3 for trade in the U.S. at $24 billion.

Port Laredo processed $12.09 billion in exports and $24.24 billion in imports, underscoring its central role in the U.S.-Mexico supply chain.

Mexico accounted for roughly 97% of Port Laredo’s international trade, with the gateway serving as the primary conduit for automotive products, electronics, machinery and industrial goods crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trade through Mexico’s top border crossings also continued to surge. Port Laredo handled $35.29 billion of Mexico-related trade during May, followed by the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge in El Paso at $12.09 billion, Otay Mesa in California at $4.99 billion, Eagle Pass at $4.15 billion and the Pharr International Bridge at $3.83 billion.

Top U.S.-Mexico traded commodities in May 2026 (WorldCity)

Top U.S. exports to MexicoValueTop U.S. imports from MexicoValue
Gasoline and other fuels$3.28BComputers$13.52B
Computer parts$2.30BPassenger vehicles$3.57B
Computers$2.08BCommercial vehicles$3.50B
Motor vehicle parts$1.85BMotor vehicle parts$3.22B
Low-value shipments$851.4MInsulated wire and cable$1.74B
Computer chips$837.1MCell phones and related equipment$1.53B
Insulated wire and cable$761.7MMedical instruments$1.00B
Digital storage devices$705.4MElectrical boards, panels and switches$885.0M
Electrical supplies (<1000V)$635.0MOil$761.5M
Natural gas/LNG$626.3MRefrigerators and freezers*

Germany’s Döhler Group opens $64M Mexico plant 

Germany-based Döhler Group has opened a new production facility in the State of Mexico after investing more than $64 million, expanding its manufacturing footprint in North America and boosting capacity for natural food and beverage ingredients, according to Mexico Industry.

The new facility is expected to support exports primarily to the U.S., Germany, Central America, the Caribbean and Asia. 

Founded in Germany, Döhler operates in more than 160 countries and develops natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for beverage, dairy, nutrition, confectionery and food manufacturers. 

Otay Mesa industrial property sells for $8.8M

Avison Young completed the $8.824 million sale of a 31,488-square-foot industrial property at 7577 Airway Road in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket, according to a news release.

The seller was a Miami-based private investor, while the buyer was not disclosed. 

Located about 2.5 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border crossing, the property serves companies involved in cross-border trade, manufacturing and distribution. 

“Properties that offer functional loading capabilities and immediate access to cross-border trade routes are highly sought after by both owner-users and investors,” Avison Young Associate Tanner Johnson said in a statement.

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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com