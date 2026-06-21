Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: Echo bets on Mexico growth with domestic transportation offering; DP World in talks to develop container terminal at Port of Corpus Christi; and Chinese auto supplier invests $42M in Saltillo plant.

Echo Global Logistics is expanding its presence in Mexico, unveiling a new suite of intra-Mexico transportation services designed to give shippers a fully integrated supply chain solution spanning both sides of the border.

The Chicago-based third-party logistics provider announced Wednesday that it has formally added domestic Mexican transportation capabilities to its existing cross-border operations, customs brokerage and warehousing services.

The expansion aims to allow customers to manage freight movements throughout Mexico and across the U.S.-Mexico border through a single logistics partner.

“By formally adding intra-Mexico transportation to our existing portfolio, Echo has solidified its position as a true end-to-end supply chain integrator for the region,” Troy Ryley, president of Echo Mexico, said in a news release. “Historically, shippers had to navigate multiple fragmented suppliers to manage cross-border legs, border warehousing, customs clearance, and domestic Mexican distribution.”

The new offering includes city-to-city freight transportation, port drayage, domestic intermodal services and managed transportation solutions across Mexico. The services are being integrated with Echo’s existing cross-border operations and its EchoXBorder division, which provides customs brokerage and warehousing services in both the United States and Mexico.

The move comes as manufacturers and logistics providers continue expanding operations in Mexico amid nearshoring trends and growing trade flows between the U.S. and Mexico.

Echo has managed cross-border transportation services for more than a decade, but significantly expanded its Mexico operations in 2024 by opening locations in Mexico City, Monterrey and Laredo, Texas.

The company’s Mexico division has grown rapidly over the past two years, supported by investments in cross-border technology and bilingual logistics teams.

“Our investments in Mexico are purpose-built to bring the same level of operational excellence and scalable infrastructure our clients rely on in the U.S. directly into their Mexican operations,” Ruben Gamboa, director of commercial development for Mexico and the southern border, said in a statement.

By adding intra-Mexico transportation to its portfolio, Echo is positioning itself to capture a larger share of freight movements tied to North American manufacturing and trade, while reducing the operational complexity often associated with managing multiple transportation and customs providers, Gamboa said.

Echo operates more than 60 locations across North America and provides freight brokerage and managed transportation services across truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, cross-border, drayage, warehousing and other transportation modes.

DP World in talks to develop container terminal at Port of Corpus Christi

DP World has entered exclusive negotiations for a long-term lease to develop and operate a container terminal at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas.

The agreement marks an early step toward expanding containerized cargo capabilities at one of the nation’s largest ports by total tonnage. If finalized, the project would be DP World’s first container terminal development on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Under the proposal, DP World would design, build and operate the terminal, with the exclusive negotiation period focused on terminal design, capacity planning and investment structure.

The Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway for U.S. energy, agricultural and industrial exports. Port officials said the potential container terminal would help diversify cargo operations and create new opportunities for South Texas businesses.

DP World handles about 10% of global container traffic annually through a network of more than 60 ports and terminals worldwide.

Chinese auto supplier invests $42M in Saltillo plant

Chinese automotive supplier CHL/Henglong Mexico Automotive is investing $42 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Saltillo, Coahuila, producing steering systems for commercial vehicles and passenger cars, according to Cluster Industrial.

The project is expected to create 162 jobs and strengthen the automotive supply chain in one of Mexico’s largest vehicle manufacturing hubs.

The investment will be carried out in two phases and further expand the presence of Asia-based automotive suppliers in northern Mexico.

The company is expected to support vehicle manufacturers already operating in the region while reinforcing Saltillo’s role as a strategic center for the production of commercial vehicle and automotive components.

