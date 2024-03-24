Borderlands Mexico: Echo Global Logistics grows cross-border footprint

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Echo Global Logistics grows cross-border footprint as trade booms; Maersk launches cross-border warehouse in Tijuana; Yokohama announces $380M tire plant in Mexico; and Legendz Way to open distribution center in North Texas.

Echo Global Logistics has opened new locations in Texas and Mexico, as more global companies are moving production south of the border to seek a manufacturing hub closer to the United States.

Officials for the Chicago-based company said they have been managing shipping solutions along the U.S.-Mexico border for the past eight years, but the recent expansion puts boots on the ground for the first time in Mexico, with locations in Mexico City and Monterrey.

The company also opened a location in Laredo, Texas, and recently named veteran logistics industry executive Troy Ryley as president of Echo Mexico. Ryley said Echo already handles thousands of monthly shipments to and from Mexico and the number will grow with the expansion.



