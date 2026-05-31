Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week in Borderlands Mexico: Thousands of Mexican truckers lose US visas over cabotage violations; US, Mexico complete first round of USMCA review talks; and RealCold expands into pharmaceutical logistics with SCL Cold Chain acquisition.

More than 3,000 Mexican truck drivers have lost their authorization to enter the U.S. in recent months as federal authorities intensify enforcement of cabotage and visa regulations.

Pedro Lozano Martínez, president of the Nuevo Laredo Freight Carriers Association and a delegate of Mexico’s National Chamber of Freight Transportation (CANACAR), said approximately 3,200 drivers across the border region have had their visas revoked.

The cancellations have affected carriers operating through major commercial gateways, Lozano said.

“It has been a serious issue in recent weeks,” Lozano told Agencia Rn Noticias. “CANACAR data indicates around 3,200 drivers have been affected along the entire border region.”

According to Lozano, the visa revocations stem from increased coordination between the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), allowing authorities to identify drivers previously flagged for potential cabotage violations.

Cabotage occurs when a foreign carrier transports freight between two domestic points inside the U.S. without authorization.

“What happened is that the DOT and CBP systems merged, and all operators who had any warnings about possible cabotage were automatically identified,” Lozano said. “CBP is now revoking their visas through the system.”

Drivers often unaware until they reach the border

Lozano said many drivers do not realize their visas have been revoked until they attempt to cross into the U.S.

“The operator doesn’t even realize it unless they check their email,” Lozano said. “When they arrive at the border, the system tells them they must surrender their visa.”

Before the systems were integrated, DOT inspectors could issue warnings or administrative findings related to cabotage during roadside inspections or weigh station checks. Those findings generally did not carry immigration consequences because DOT lacked authority to revoke visas.

Under the new enforcement framework, carriers say prior warnings are now triggering visa cancellations.

The Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce warned in an April advisory that hundreds of visas had already been revoked and that enforcement efforts had expanded beyond recent activity to include reviews of alleged violations dating back several years.

The chamber said federal authorities have placed increased emphasis on cabotage compliance and other visa-related requirements for Mexican commercial drivers.

Border enforcement expands

The recent visa cancellations come amid broader federal enforcement efforts targeting foreign commercial drivers operating in the U.S.

In November, Border Patrol agents in Arizona revoked the border-crossing privileges of two Mexican truck drivers accused of violating cabotage regulations after determining they were hauling freight between domestic U.S. locations. CBP said the drivers were returned to Mexico and their crossing cards were processed for revocation.

Additional enforcement actions documented this year include a Mexican driver whose visa was revoked after authorities alleged he transported commodities from Nogales, Arizona, to Laredo, Texas, in violation of cabotage rules. Another driver was deported after being accused of hauling produce from Arizona to Washington state while operating under a B-1/B-2 visa.

Federal authorities have repeatedly emphasized that violations of transportation, customs and immigration regulations can result in visa revocations, future entry restrictions and other penalties.

Industry warns of capacity constraints

The Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce said the visa cancellations are likely to reduce the pool of available cross-border drivers and could contribute to delays and higher transportation costs.

“Expect delays and increased pricing in trucking services since there will be a shortage of truck drivers across the U.S.-Mexico border,” the chamber said in its advisory.

Lozano acknowledged that the crackdown has affected international trucking operations but said many displaced drivers are finding employment in Mexico’s domestic freight market, where carriers are also facing a driver shortage.

“It is not people who are losing their jobs,” Lozano said. “They are switching from the United States to Mexico. There is also a great need for operators here.”

Lozano said CANACAR has sought clarification from U.S. authorities and has worked with congressional offices, including that of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, to better understand the scope of the visa revocations and enforcement policies. He said the situation underscores the need for carriers and drivers to strictly comply with international transportation regulations.

“We have to do things right,” Lozano said. “There will be greater oversight, and that puts us in a more formal competitive position in the international trucking market.”

US, Mexico complete first round of USMCA review talks

The U.S. and Mexico have concluded the first bilateral round of negotiations related to the joint review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), marking an early step in what could become one of the most consequential trade discussions in North America over the next year.

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), negotiators meeting in Mexico City focused on reducing the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico and strengthening North American supply chains. Discussions centered on automotive rules of origin, steel and aluminum trade, and economic security issues.

The two countries also discussed enhancing regulatory compatibility in several sectors, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, as part of broader efforts to strengthen regional manufacturing and supply chain integration.

USTR said additional negotiations are scheduled for June 16-17 in Washington, D.C., where officials will discuss agriculture and maintaining a level playing field for businesses. A third round of talks is planned for the week of July 20 in Mexico City.

The U.S. said it will continue emphasizing that the USMCA should benefit American manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, workers and businesses while addressing concerns about “free-riding from third countries.”

RealCold expands into pharmaceutical logistics with SCL Cold Chain acquisition

Dallas-based RealCold, a cold storage and logistics provider, announced Wednesday that it acquired SCL, a CEIV-certified temperature-controlled logistics provider specializing in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, wine and specialty foods.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks RealCold’s entry into pharmaceutical cold chain logistics, a sector requiring strict temperature controls, regulatory compliance and end-to-end shipment visibility.

SCL brings expertise in continuous temperature monitoring, FDA-registered facilities and chain-of-custody management for temperature-sensitive products, according to a news release.

The deal also adds pharmaceutical logistics capabilities to RealCold’s national network, which includes more than 61 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled warehouse space and over 180,000 pallet positions across the United States.

Founded in 2022, RealCold operates a national cold chain network serving food retailers, producers and distributors. SCL Cold Chain will continue operating under its existing brand as part of RealCold.

