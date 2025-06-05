Breaking: Kendra Tucker steps down as Truckstop CEO 

Truckstop CEO Kendra Tucker is leaving the company after serving as CEO for three years.

The company announced Thursday evening that founder Scott Moscrip will return to his former role as CEO in the interim while a search is conducted for the next leader. Trucktop was founded in 1995 and has risen to a leader in the loadboard space.

“I’m honored to return and lead the company I founded during this pivotal time,” said Moscrip. “This is a transition period, and I have immense confidence in the entire Truckstop team. Truckstop has always been centered on the customer, and I’m excited to continue driving innovations that help our customers run profitable businesses, operate with confidence, and have fun doing the work they love.”

Tucker joined Truckstop in 2020 as chief revenue officer, stepped into the chief operating officer role in 2021 and became CEO the year after.



