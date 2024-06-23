UPS sells Coyote to RXO

UPS Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced Sunday it plans to sell its truckload brokerage business Coyote Logistics to the technology-enabled brokerage RXO (NYSE:RXO) for $1.025 billion.
According to the company, Chicago-based Coyote Logistics manages around 10,000 loads per day with a network of over 10,000 carriers.
“As UPS positions itself to become the premium small package provider and logistics partner in the world, the decision to sell our Coyote Logistics business allows an even greater focus on our core business,” said Carol B. Tomé, the chief executive officer at UPS, in the release.
In January, UPS announced plans to explore strategic alternatives or a possible sale, for its struggling truckload brokerage business, which it acquired for $1.8 billion in 2015.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
7 Comments
Victor
Is it that hard to articulate a coherent statement in these comments? I, personally, can’t make heads or tails of them. No wonder the trucking industry is in the condition it is today. UPS sells a division off at a loss from the purchase price. How hard is that to understand? Welcome to Business 101. Honestly, it’s not that big a deal. UPS simply cutting losses on a non-profitable product.
Joe
Seems pointless to pay $1B for customer list.
Most of the same carriers setup and same shippers sales calls on.
hmmm
“UPS loses $775 million on the sale” is an uninformed statement
Vlah Smradvski super egovski maybahen
RXO ,GXO,PXO,FXO ,AXO ,BXO.
Book cooking big time ,wander who is fool enough to invest in those, Bernard Medhof on steroids scams.
Xavier XPO
Here for the lolz
Excited for Big Brad to roll a bunch of poor performers up. Claim they’re going to fix them. Do absolutely nothing, try to sell it, then break them all back apart again with no value added.
I love the smell of fresh corporate in the morning
Billy Big Rigger
Good for them. Hope they keep losing money. They clearly don’t know how to run logistics or freight. They lost on the UPS Freight deal and now this. Maybe they need to get rid of ALL the rich CEOs and upper management that are only worried about lining their own pockets instead of running a successful business
Harry Singh
Another big fish gobbled up by an even larger fish