BulkLoads expands ag freight footprint with Livestock Network acquisition 

BulkLoads is expanding its presence in agricultural transportation through the acquisition of Livestock Network.

Executives say the acquisition will unite two of the trucking industry’s longest-established freight communities while giving livestock haulers access to a broader suite of business services.

Springfield, Missouri-based BulkLoads announced Monday that it has acquired Livestock Network, an online load board and community serving the livestock transportation industry since 2000. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Livestock hauling is one of the most specialized, relationship-driven parts of the trucking industry, and Livestock Network has been at the center of it for more than 25 years,” Larry Hurt, CEO of BulkLoads, said in a news release. “We didn’t acquire it to change what works. We acquired it to give livestock haulers more.”

The acquisition builds on an existing partnership between the two companies and brings Livestock Network’s load board, truck board, company rating system, discussion forums, classifieds, trucking tools and business directories under the BulkLoads umbrella. BulkLoads said Livestock Network members will gain access to its broader ecosystem of products, including Smart Freight Funding for freight factoring, Bulk Insurance Group, BulkTMS transportation management software and Bulk Freight Insights market intelligence. The company also plans to invest in technology upgrades for Livestock Network, including a redesigned website, improved navigation, new digital tools and a future mobile application that would allow drivers to manage loads from their trucks. Matt Fredin, Livestock Network co-founder and now a partner at BulkLoads, said the combination strengthens the platform without changing the core experience for existing users. “Our members keep everything they’ve come to rely on, and now they get the strength of the entire BulkLoads network and technology behind them,” Fredin said. Founded in 2010, BulkLoads says it operates North America’s largest bulk freight marketplace, connecting more than 10,000 carriers, shippers and brokers handling commodities such as grain, hopper, tanker, pneumatic, walking floor and end-dump freight. BulkLoads has expanded into freight factoring, insurance, transportation management software and freight market analytics. Livestock Network, founded in 2000, has evolved from a livestock load board into a broader online community serving livestock carriers and shippers, offering freight matching, equipment listings, company ratings, forums and industry directories.