BWT Logistics acquires International Express Trucking

Warehousing and transportation provider BWT Logistics announced Tuesday it has acquired International Express Trucking.

IET is a regional 3PL based in Lowell, North Carolina. It offers air and ocean transportation services as well as domestic trucking and warehousing. The asset-light operation has six power units and 12 drivers, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.

Atlanta-based BWT is a portfolio company of Bluejay Capital Partners, which primarily invests in transportation and logistics companies.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“My team and I are excited to partner with BWT and Bluejay in this new chapter of growth for our company,” said Howard Shope, IET president and CEO. “IET’s customers and employees will benefit from access to BWT’s national network of warehouses and transportation, as well as its strengthened suite of services and technology.”

The deal will expand BWT’s contract logistics offering and network of more than 30 dedicated and multi-tenant warehouses. Shope will join BWT as senior vice president of operations and will retain “a meaningful ownership stake” in the operation.





“This is an important step in our long-term expansion plan for BWT,” said Josh Putterman, managing partner at Bluejay Capital Partners. “We will continue to support the team in its geographic and service line growth through both organic and strategic partnerships.”

