Carrier411 CEO cancels Mexico-based account over LA protests

Vetting platform Carrier411 is cancelling the account of a Mexico-based client in response to ongoing unrest in Los Angeles, according to CEO Darren Brewer.

Carrier411 monitors trucking companies for quality assurance and rates them on a variety of safety and performance benchmarks.

Brewer said he decided to cancel the account of a Mexico-based third-party staffing agency that uses the Carrier411 platform after watching the protests that have erupted in Los Angeles in the wake of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“I was following what was going on with the riots in Los Angeles,” Brewer said on FreightWaves’ What the Truck!?! podcast on Friday. “I see all these people standing above cars, waving Mexican flags, and the devastation, the destruction of Los Angeles. I said, ‘something’s not right.’”



