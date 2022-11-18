Case Study: Learn how TA Services uses McLeod MPact to pinpoint rates, forecast trends and accelerate training

Having a better understanding of pricing is something transportation providers need to push to every level of their organization involved in negotiation. MPact makes it possible for McLeod customers to push instant, up-to-date understanding of current market rates and trends to anyone in their company, right when they need it.

Learn how MPact helps Axle Logistics, TA Services, and Ryan Transportation

Precision bidding

Forecasting trends

Training new team members quickly

Enter your details below to access the complimentary case study.