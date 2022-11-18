Watch Now


Case Study: Learn how TA Services uses McLeod MPact to pinpoint rates, forecast trends and accelerate training

Having a better understanding of pricing is something transportation providers need to push to every level of their organization involved in negotiation. MPact makes it possible for McLeod customers to push instant, up-to-date understanding of current market rates and trends to anyone in their company, right when they need it.

Learn how MPact helps Axle Logistics, TA Services, and Ryan Transportation

  • Precision bidding
  • Forecasting trends
  • Training new team members quickly

