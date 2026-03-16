Romanian trucker’s back channel to Mar-a-Lago

Frank Abagnale convinced the world he was a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer using nothing but a uniform and confidence. Elizabeth Holmes put on a black turtleneck, dropped her voice two octaves, and convinced $700 million worth of investors that she had reinvented medicine. Anna Sorokin told Manhattan’s elite she was a German heiress and walked into rooms that her résumé alone never would have opened. The common thread is not genius. It is the willingness of the people in those rooms to believe what they are looking at. A uniform. A turtleneck. A title. An Instagram post from Mar-a-Lago. This story begins with a man named Dragos Sprinceana, a Romanian immigrant who built a trucking empire, accumulated 150 crashes, 10 fatalities, and $889,630 in unpaid federal fines according to federal records, listed a dead man as his registered agent, and somewhere along the way found himself in rooms at Mar-a-Lago that a trucking operator with his federal compliance record probably should not have been able to access. How that happened is what this story is about.

Part 1 of this investigation documented how Dragos Sprinceana built a 350-truck empire, racked up 150 crashes and 10 deaths, refused to pay $889,630 in federal fines, and manipulated corporate records to list a dead man as the registered agent for his company. Part 2 documents what he built next, and who he got close to while doing it.

Public records and social media archives show Dragos Sprinceana attending a private fundraiser with U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz in Florida, as well as an “American Patriots” event. The timing of this political activity overlaps with the period when FMCSA was actively pursuing enforcement action against his company.

I am not suggesting any impropriety by Congressman Gaetz or that political connections affected the regulatory outcome. DMG’s authority was ultimately cancelled, and the OOS orders remain in effect. It is worth noting as context: while federal regulators were documenting safety failures that led to 10 deaths, the principal of that company was cultivating relationships with elected officials and photographing himself at political events.

The Secret Service. Mar-a-Lago. Executive Branch safety and security.

The political access documented in this investigation did not stop with a fundraiser. It deepened significantly, while the Out of Service orders remained unresolved and the $889,630 in fines remained unpaid.

On November 20, 2025, Dragos Sprinceana posted to his verified Instagram account (@dragos_sp). The post, which received 4,812 likes and was shared 1,018 times, described dining at Mar-a-Lago alongside United States Secret Service Director Sean Curran and soon-to-be Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. In Sprinceana’s own words:

“Conversations centered on what matters most: national security, the protection of the American people, and the vital role of the United States on the global stage.”

This is the head of the United States Secret Service and the sitting Secretary of Homeland Security, dining in a semi-public setting at a private club with a man who owes nearly $900,000 in unpaid federal safety fines, whose company killed ten people on American roads, whose operating authority was cancelled, whose safety rating is Unsatisfactory, and who at the time had two active federal out-of-service orders with no rescission date.

The Secret Service director is responsible for protecting the President of the United States. The Secretary of Homeland Security oversees the agency with at least some authority over highway safety. Neither one of them, when photographed with Dragos Sprinceana at Mar-a-Lago, appears to have known who they were sitting with. Either the people responsible for screening access to Mar-a-Lago and the officials who attended that dinner knew who they were sitting with, or they did not. The records do not answer that question. The question is worth asking. Either the people in those rooms knew exactly who he was, or they had no idea and he played them like everyone else.

No FARA registration. A Romanian government relationship and a Nonprofit with no address.

What Sprinceana was doing between his Mar-a-Lago appearances went far beyond networking. He was, by his own public statements, acting as an envoy to the Trump administration on behalf of the Romanian government, meeting with incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, serving as Prime Minister Ciolacu’s explicit envoy to Trump’s inner circle, and attending the Romanian presidential election as an embedded member of a U.S. government delegation, apparently without ever filing a single form.

The organizational infrastructure Sprinceana built around these activities tells its own story. On June 13, 2022, he incorporated United Strategies of America Inc., a Florida not-for-profit corporation, Document No. N22000006620, registered at 13175 Chadwick Court, Suite 35, Wellington, Florida 33414, the same mailbox service address he would later assign as the new principal address for DMG Consulting. He was its founder and the face of the organization. Then, on May 16, 2025, weeks after Prime Minister Ciolacu publicly distanced himself from Sprinceana following the Romanian live television incident, Sprinceana filed an amended annual report with the Florida Division of Corporations. In that filing, he removed his own name from United Strategies of America entirely. The new President and Registered Agent of record became Aaron Gentry.

Aaron Gentry is not an independent figure. He is listed as the Secretary of DMG Consulting & Development, the same Illinois corporation where a dead man serves as the registered agent. His address on every filing is 13175 Chadwick Court, Suite 35, Wellington, Florida, the same mailbox, the same suite number, as Sprinceana’s principal address for DMG. He appears alongside Sprinceana in the official Romanian government record of the May 2025 FEC delegation meeting. He is Sprinceana’s corporate officer, installed as the nominal head of a nonprofit Sprinceana created, just weeks after the diplomatic relationship that nonprofit was designed to support collapsed in public.

On March 4, 2026, two formal letters were transmitted to Romanian President Nicusor Dan at Cotroceni Palace. The first was signed by Dragos Sprinceana, identified in the document as “political advisor within the organization United Strategies of America.” The second was signed by Aaron Gentry, described as “an American citizen who participated in the Romania visit as an independent political observer.” Both letters described the same event: a 2025 meeting with AUR party leader George Simion, in which Sprinceana claims Simion personally admitted, in English, in front of the entire American delegation, that he had conducted lobbying in the United States to have Romania removed from the Visa Waiver Program. The letters were addressed to the sitting head of state of a NATO ally. They invoked the authority of the Federal Election Commission. They were co-signed by a man who, on paper, is both the head of Sprinceana’s nonprofit and the Secretary of his shell company.

Trey Trainor

There is one additional problem with this credential. Trey Trainor resigned from the Federal Election Commission on October 3, 2025. He is currently a private citizen who ran for Congress in Texas’s 21st Congressional District and lost as of March 3. The March 4, 2026, letters to the Romanian president describe the delegation and refer to Trainor’s presence as if an active federal official had endorsed the mission. At the time the letters were written and transmitted to a foreign head of state, Trainor had been a private citizen for five months.

The Romanian government’s record of the May 2025 meeting, published on its website, identified Trainor by his FEC title and the delegation as an official U.S. government mission. He was still on the FEC at that point. By the time the letters went to Bucharest, that credential was gone. The letters don’t appear to mention that.

The architecture is complete. A man whose company killed ten people and owes $889,630 in unpaid federal fines created a nonprofit as institutional cover, embedded himself in a U.S. government delegation to Romania, scrubbed his name off the nonprofit when the diplomatic relationship soured, installed his own corporate officer as its nominal head, and then, seven months after that corporate officer became the organization’s public face, used the nonprofit’s name and a lapsed federal credential to transmit formal accusations to a foreign head of state. The Federal Election Commission is not the FTC. It is not the FMCSA. It is the agency that regulates the flow of political money in American elections. Sprinceana had donated $91,821 of his own money to U.S. political campaigns, as documented in FEC records, while owing nearly a million dollars in unpaid safety fines. He was not just accessing power. He was purchasing it. He appears to have used it, unregistered, on behalf of a foreign government.

There is no FARA registration on file for the foreign government consulting work Sprinceana has publicly described as having conducted on behalf of Romania. Not for him personally. Not for United Strategies of America. Not for DMG Consulting. The FARA registry is public and searchable. The absence of a filing is not an ambiguity.

The political contributions

While FMCSA enforcement cases piled up and carriers waited on unpaid freight bills, Dragos Sprinceana was writing checks to politicians. Federal campaign records show Sprinceana and his wife Gabriela, listed in FEC filings as GoldCoast’s Safety Manager, donated a combined $134,992 to candidates, party committees, and PACs between 2020 and 2024. The RNC received $35,500. Matt Gaetz received $9,500, including a $2,800 contribution on July 29, 2020, four days after Gaetz headlined a private fundraiser at the Sprinceana home in Boca Raton. The most revealing line items involve Michael Waltz. Dragos and Gabriela together directed more than $20,000 to Waltz’s campaign and his Warrior Diplomat PAC, including same-day coordinated contributions in March 2022 and again in April 2023. In April 2023, those Waltz donations were made while Sprinceana was already in active default on $889,630 in federal fines. The government couldn’t collect. Carriers couldn’t collect. Waltz’s PAC could. Eighteen months later, Waltz was named National Security Advisor. On January 13, 2025, seven days before the inauguration, Sprinceana met with him at Mar-a-Lago.

Sprinceana’s Mar-a-Lago timeline

Election Night, November 5/6, 2024. Per his published biography, he was part of the “close circle team” that celebrated President Trump’s 2024 election victory alongside the president at Mar-a-Lago. This is the access origin point: he was inside the room on election night, not watching from afar.

January 13, 2025. Per Sprinceana’s own X account, he met with Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor, at Mar-a-Lago and discussed Romania. Waltz served as the 29th National Security Advisor from January 20 to May 2025. Meaning Sprinceana met with him one week before he took office at the presidential residence to discuss Romania’s relationship with the incoming administration. No FARA registration has been found for that activity.

February 13, 2025. Sprinceana posted from Mar-a-Lago that he was there to “honor the courage and sacrifice of those who have served,” alongside General Michael Flynn. This was a nonprofit veterans’ gala Flynn hosted at the club.

April 3, 2025. He hosted the “Making America Clean Again” event at Mar-a-Lago. Per Romanian press and the event promoter, Trump attended, and Sprinceana hosted approximately 700 guests.

April 2025. The baptism of his daughter Anais at Mar-a-Lago was described as a full Romanian-style party with accordion music, traditional dancing, and guests from Constanta, Romania. Elon Musk and Donald Trump were reported among those present.

A new empire with no address

By the time Sprinceana began appearing at Mar-a-Lago events in late 2024 and early 2025, GoldCoast Logistics and its constellation of related entities had been federally ordered out of service for more than a year. What replaced them is, on paper, an impressive portfolio. In a June 2025 profile, Sprinceana claimed to operate Freight Transportation Group and Cargo 24/7 as his current transportation businesses, along with BOLT ELD, described as a nationwide hours-of-service compliance app, and Olympus Design and Development, which the article called one of the largest industrial and commercial contracting firms in the country. He also runs United Strategies of America, a political consulting and lobbying firm with a Washington, D.C. address.

A review of federal records and public filings tells a different story.

Both Freight Transportation Group and Cargo 24/7 have verifiable registrations with the FMCSA. Both have federal DOT numbers, one for the broker, one for the carrier. The carrier MC is not authorized yet, according to Genlogs data, their trucks are still on the road, and despite Gold Coast supposedly being sold, FTGI is still pulling trailers with supposedly un-owned, sold Gold Coast trailers. Cargo 247 is scheduled to have its bond canceled by Merchants Bonding Company next month, on April 10, 2026, under bond number 101354706.

Federal and state records tell a story that Sprinceana’s promotional profiles do not. From its incorporation in April 2017 through at least April 2025, Freight Transportation Group Inc., file number 71256391 with the Illinois Secretary of State, listed Anderson Taborda as president, secretary, and sole director, operating out of 2540 Carlisle Lane in Hampshire, Illinois. Alexandru Sirbu, who LinkedIn identifies as Director of Operations at GoldCoast Carriers, served as the company’s registered agent at that same address. Sprinceana’s name did not appear in the corporate records. Yet throughout that period, trucks bearing GoldCoast branding and pulling GoldCoast-marked equipment operated under FTGI’s active DOT authority, DOT 3008326, while GoldCoast Carriers itself sat under a federal out-of-service order issued in August 2025, with former GoldCoast executive Marian Visan having relocated operations to Arizona. On February 12, 2026, Sprinceana signed a sworn Illinois BCA-4.15/4.20 form as CEO of Freight Transportation Group Inc., formally adopting the trade name “FTGI” under penalties of perjury, placing his name on a corporation he had publicly claimed to operate for at least eight months while it remained legally registered to another man. The FMCSA record for FTGI shows no federal insurance filing and a 46.2 percent vehicle out-of-service rate at the time of this reporting. The trucks are still on the road, as seen using Genlogs.

United Strategies of America was founded in 2025, less than two years after Sprinceana’s carriers were placed out of service. Its listed headquarters at 601 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 900, in Washington is a commercial virtual office building. There is no FARA registration on file for the foreign government consulting work Sprinceana has publicly described as having conducted on behalf of Romania.

The 1425 Madeline Lane terminal in Elgin, Illinois, the custom-built, 61,888-square-foot headquarters that served as GoldCoast’s operational anchor, was sold in a $20.5 million sale-leaseback transaction on September 27, 2023. That was fifteen days after Sprinceana’s second federal out-of-service order was issued and the same week his FMCSA enforcement case was moving toward closure. GoldCoast signed a 20-year triple-net lease to remain in the building. The building is now being marketed for lease. GoldCoast is no longer in it.

Six lawsuits remain active across five states. The federal bank case filed in 2025 names Sprinceana personally, along with what appears to be a yacht-holding entity called GCYC Sirena 88 LLC. The alter ego trial in Fresno County, California, continues.

What Dragos Sprinceana is doing today is not difficult to identify. He is at Mar-a-Lago. What he is operating is considerably harder to find.

Federal records tell a different story than the one Sprinceana tells in media profiles. Cargo 247 Inc., presented as a current “transportation powerhouse,” holds DOT number 4304928 and is registered as a freight broker, not a carrier. It has zero power units, zero drivers, and no inspection history. Its address of record is a residential apartment at 714 Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach, Florida. Freight Transportation Group Inc., listed as the second powerhouse under the DBA name FTGI, holds DOT number 3008326 and has 27 power units and 27 drivers on file. However, its operating authority status is listed as not authorized, meaning it cannot legally engage in interstate for-hire trucking operations. Its vehicle out-of-service rate over the past 24 months stands at 46.2 percent, more than double the national average of 22.26 percent. Both entities filed their MCS-150 forms on the same date, October 3, 2024, a coordination pattern familiar to anyone who has reviewed the DMG corporate network. Freight Transportation Group lists its address as 2540 Carlisle Lane in Hampshire, Illinois, a rural community approximately 12 miles from Sprinceana’s former Elgin terminal. The building at that terminal, sold out from under his own company in a $20.5 million transaction the same week his second federal out-of-service order was issued, is now listed for lease. Again, FTGI trucks without authority were hauling Gold Coast trailers as recently as this week.

What about the ELD business?

Sprinceana also claimed ownership of BOLT ELD, describing it as a nationwide hours-of-service compliance app used by commercial drivers. BOLT eLOGS does appear on the FMCSA’s registered ELD device list under ID BLT416, operated by Bolt ELD LLC. Corporate records filed with the Wyoming Secretary of State tell a different story. Bolt ELD LLC was incorporated on July 15, 2024, approximately ten months after Sprinceana’s carriers were placed out of service, at 1309 Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan, Wyoming, a commercial registered agent address used by entities with no physical presence in Wyoming. The organizer of record is listed as Andrew Pierce. Dragos Sprinceana’s name does not appear in the filing.

What does it mean for the industry?

The DMG/Goldcoast story is a case study in what happens when regulatory enforcement is underfunded, civil penalties go uncollected, and carrier principals can create enough corporate distance to stay personally insulated from accountability.

$889,630 is the largest single-carrier fine settlement in THE TEA database at this time. Yet, it wasn’t paid. The 90-day non-payment triggered a second OOS order. The fines were settled (meaning agreed to), but execution failed. The carrier kept rolling. People kept getting hurt.

Here is what I want shippers, brokers, insurers, and litigators to understand:

An Unsatisfactory safety rating is public information available for free on the FMCSA SAFER website. Any broker that tendered freight to DMG after August 27, 2023, knew, or should have known, they were dealing with a federally declared unfit carrier.

Corporate entity proliferation is a deliberate tactic. The more entities there are between a beneficial owner and a plaintiff, the harder it is to collect a judgment. Goldcoast Expediting, GCG Logistics, and United Global Freight, these are liability buffers.

Virtual office addresses are a red flag. When a carrier’s registered address is a Regus executive suite where the principal is never present, that should immediately elevate scrutiny in any due diligence process.

The alter ego doctrine exists for exactly this scenario. Courts can and do pierce corporate veils when an owner uses an undercapitalized entity to evade personal responsibility for safety failures.

THE TEA platform’s Government Spending Trail, PPP Loan Intelligence, and Enforcement Cases tab can surface all of this data in seconds. This is why carrier intelligence tools matter.

So what?

Dragos Sprinceana built a trucking empire on the cheap. No probationary periods. No logbook monitoring. Drivers operating without valid CDLs. At least one driver with a known drug test failure kept on the road. HOS violations that FMCSA documented not once, but twice. A safety rating that went Unsatisfactory. Two out-of-service orders. An MC authority was cancelled. A broker bond is gone. Freight charges unpaid. Lawsuits are piling up in New Mexico, Indiana, Florida, California, and New York.

One hundred fifty crashes. Ten fatalities. Eighty-six injuries.

Somewhere in Boca Raton, a man who was “often not at the building” is apparently still incorporated, still holding assets through shell entities, still defending himself in multiple courts, and still being summoned to answer for it all.

The trucks are not parked, but the legal consequences appear to be limited. Right now, he’s operating without interstate authority.

The next time someone asks you why carrier vetting matters, why insurance underwriters need intelligence tools, why litigation teams need access to FMCSA enforcement records before they take a trucking case, you show them this story.

Sprinceana has not been charged with fraud. No court has found him guilty of a scheme to defraud anyone. What the public record documents is a pattern of access, image construction, and unpaid obligations that raises serious questions.