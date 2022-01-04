  • ITVI.USA
Check Call

Check Call with Grace Sharkey: 2022 so bright it needs shades

Retail trend predictions and prison food deliveries

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellTuesday, January 4, 2022
Less than a minute

On the first Check Call episode of the new year, host Mary O’Connell and Grace Sharkey, a FreightWaves staff writer and the host of Point of Sale, sit down to talk about what freight trends they think will happen this year. Subscribe to Point of Sale here.

They also look at what makes a successful environment for new brokers and share some of their favorite stories from the planning and brokering days. 

