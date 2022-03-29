Check Call with Joe Antoshak: Know your worth

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Joe Antoshak, senior editorial researcher at FreightWaves, sit down to talk about the new 2022 driver pay guide and the top 500 for-hire carrier list.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of Navistar’s new assembly plant that is serving as the model for the manufacturer’s network of U.S. and Mexican operations. In an effort to promote lean manufacturing principles, utilizing paper-free operations, Navistar is also investing in the future of sustainability with an advanced technology center on-site that will test emerging tech for zero-emission components, software and autonomous technology.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

Subscribe to Check Call newsletter.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

FWTV

More FreightWaves Podcasts