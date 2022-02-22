Check Call with Nick Dangles: ‘Rocky’ training montage

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Nick Dangles, co-founder of Kinetic, sit down to talk about the importance of training and development of employees.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of the legislation recently passed allowing the U.S. Postal Service to prefund retiree health care, removing billions of dollars in financial burden from the agency.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O'Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

