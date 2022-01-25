  • ITVI.USA
Check Call

Check Call with Raddy Velkov: Gimme a strong network

Carrier-centric model as the foundation for a strong carrier network

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellTuesday, January 25, 2022
Less than a minute

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Raddy Velkov, vice president of carrier relations at BlueGrace Logistics, sit down to talk about building a strong carrier network with a carrier-centric model. 

Also on the episode, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual report showing the costs of 20 weather and climate disasters of 2021. 

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellTuesday, January 25, 2022
Photo of Mary O'Connell

Mary O'Connell

