Check Call with Raddy Velkov: Gimme a strong network

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Raddy Velkov, vice president of carrier relations at BlueGrace Logistics, sit down to talk about building a strong carrier network with a carrier-centric model.

Also on the episode, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual report showing the costs of 20 weather and climate disasters of 2021.

Subscribe to Check Call newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

FWTV

More FreightWaves Podcasts