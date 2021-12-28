  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
Check Call

Check Call with Thomas Wasson: Loaded story time

The holiday crossover event of the year

Mary O'Connell Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Less than a minute

On this holiday crossover episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Thomas Wasson, host of Loaded and Rolling, sit down to talk about what freight trends we saw this year, our expectations for the new year, and some of our favorite stories from the planning and brokering days. Complete with ugly holiday sweaters and our favorite things to haul, this episode is sure to bring some peak-season woes flooding back to memory. 

