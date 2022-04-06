Check Call with Tyler Cole: More than just planting a tree

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, sit down to talk about the importance of building a sustainable supply chain as well as where to start greening up your supply chain.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of the future of Mexico. Economic growth in Mexico has caught the attention of many U.S. manufacturers and shippers looking to nearshore or take advantage of Mexico’s improving transportation networks and young, educated workforce. It seems that Mexico and the U.S. share more than just a border.

