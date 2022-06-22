CN allocates more than $800M for capital investments in Ontario, Alberta

CN plans to invest almost CA$800 million (US$618 million) in capital improvements in Ontario and Alberta, the railway announced Wednesday.

This adds to the $725 million in capital expenditures that CN unveiled Tuesday for network improvements in British Columbia and Quebec. In all, CN is allocating $1.52 billion to capital improvements in four provinces.

In Alberta, CN expects to invest $365 million for network improvements, technology, capacity, rolling stock units and decarbonization initiatives. This will include replacing 45 miles of rail track, installing more than 70,000 railroad ties and rebuilding 56 roadcrossing surfaces.

CN operates 2,519 route miles in Alberta and has invested approximately $1.4 billion in the province over the past five years.

CN plans to invest $430 million in Ontario, where it expects to replace 43 miles of track, install 123,000 new railroad ties, and rebuild 84 road-crossing surfaces.

The railway has invested more than $1.4 billion in the last five years in Ontario. CN operates 2,542 route miles in the province.

