Borderlands: CanadaNewsRail

CN allocates more than $800M for capital investments in Ontario, Alberta

CN’s capital investments total CA$1.5 billion

Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshWednesday, June 22, 2022
1 minute read
A photograph of a train crossing a bridge. There is mountain range behind the train, and the bridge is in the middle of a forest.
A CN train heads to its next destination. (Photo: CN)

CN plans to invest almost CA$800 million (US$618 million) in capital improvements in Ontario and Alberta, the railway announced Wednesday.

This adds to the $725 million in capital expenditures that CN unveiled Tuesday for network improvements in British Columbia and Quebec. In all, CN is allocating $1.52 billion to capital improvements in four provinces.

In Alberta, CN expects to invest $365 million for network improvements, technology, capacity, rolling stock units and decarbonization initiatives. This will include replacing 45 miles of rail track, installing more than 70,000 railroad ties and rebuilding 56 roadcrossing surfaces.

CN operates 2,519 route miles in Alberta and has invested approximately $1.4 billion in the province over the past five years. 

CN plans to invest $430 million in Ontario, where it expects to replace 43 miles of  track, install 123,000 new railroad ties, and rebuild 84 road-crossing surfaces. 

The railway has invested more than $1.4 billion in the last five years in Ontario. CN operates 2,542 route miles in the province.

Photo of Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

