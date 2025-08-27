Cold Chain Technologies expands Asia Pacific presence in cold chain logistics

In a calculated series of enhancements, Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) is reinforcing its presence across Asia Pacific (APAC) by combining its global expertise with heightened regional capabilities to better serve pharmaceutical, airline, and third-party logistics (3PL) clients facing the challenge of reliable temperature-controlled logistics.

The announcement marks a significant growth phase for the company following its recent acquisitions of Tower Cold Chain and Global Cold Chain Solutions (GCCS). CCT intends to build on these to ensure seamless global access to its passive parcel and pallet solutions

In Japan, CCT has proactively inaugurated a new logistics hub in Tokyo. At the same time, the company has appointed Hubnet as distributor for its Reusable Pallet range, another signal of deeper localization and efficiency in supply chain operations.

In China, CCT is scaling up an existing partnership with Shanghai-based TWS, entrusting the distributor with full responsibility for CCT’s comprehensive portfolio, a move that reflects confidence in TWS’s capabilities and an emphasis on coherent service across the Chinese market.