Cold Chain Technologies expands Asia Pacific presence in cold chain logistics

In a calculated series of enhancements, Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) is reinforcing its presence across Asia Pacific (APAC) by combining its global expertise with heightened regional capabilities to better serve pharmaceutical, airline, and third-party logistics (3PL) clients facing the challenge of reliable temperature-controlled logistics.
The announcement marks a significant growth phase for the company following its recent acquisitions of Tower Cold Chain and Global Cold Chain Solutions (GCCS). CCT intends to build on these to ensure seamless global access to its passive parcel and pallet solutions
In Japan, CCT has proactively inaugurated a new logistics hub in Tokyo. At the same time, the company has appointed Hubnet as distributor for its Reusable Pallet range, another signal of deeper localization and efficiency in supply chain operations.
In China, CCT is scaling up an existing partnership with Shanghai-based TWS, entrusting the distributor with full responsibility for CCT’s comprehensive portfolio, a move that reflects confidence in TWS’s capabilities and an emphasis on coherent service across the Chinese market.
Beyond East Asia, CCT is rebranding and consolidating operations in two vital markets: “CCT Australia” and “CCT India.” These regional arms leverage the existing infrastructures established through GCCS.
In India, this is evidenced further by plans for a new manufacturing facility in Mumbai and a prominent product presence at the Cold Chain Unbroken conference in Hyderabad in September 2025.
“We’re leveraging the strength of our global portfolio – pallets, parcels, thermal covers, and digital solutions – together with strong regional capabilities across APAC. We encourage those interested to register their interest,” said Amardeep Chahal, Senior VP, Marketing & Corporate Development at Cold Chain Technologies, in a news release.
With these developments, CCT not only deepens its footprint but also signals to the cold chain logistics industry that it intends to nurture a more immediate, agile, and regionally grounded service model.
These developments signal more than geographic growth; they suggest that connectivity between production, distribution, and service delivery is becoming more integrated, efficient, and customer-centric across the fast-growing Asia-Pacific corridor.