Corpay records Q1 fuel payments revenue of $494M

Corpay, previously Fleetcor Technologies, has reduced its full-year earnings forecast for 2024, citing high interest rates and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, according to CEO Ron Clarke.

“Both of these macro factors unfortunately will depress our current rest of year,” Clarke said during a call with analysts Wednesday after the market closed. “Additionally, we’re expecting our lodging clients’ softness to hang around longer, thereby reducing our full-year lodging revenue forecast.”

Corpay posted a first-quarter year-over-year (y/y) revenue increase of 4% to $935.25 million and quarterly earnings per share of $4.10, an 8% y/y increase. The company missed Wall Street’s revenue estimates of $936.3 million but beat analysts’ estimated EPS of $4.08.



