Corvus deploys autonomous inventory drones for warehousing

Warehouse automation is entering a new phase, one driven less by fixed infrastructure and more by autonomous systems that can perceive, adapt and operate continuously inside live facilities.

The next wave of FreightTech isn’t just optimizing transportation lanes or digitizing workflows in the cloud. It’s moving into the four walls of the warehouse, where physical AI is starting to replace manual processes that have resisted automation for decades.

Corvus Robotics is pushing that shift forward with Corvus One for Cold Chain, an autonomous drone-based inventory platform designed to operate in sub-zero environments. Freezer warehouses are among the most difficult settings in logistics, but the bigger story is what they represent: a proving ground for infrastructure-free autonomy and real-time inventory intelligence.

Inventory remains one of the most persistent blind spots in warehousing. Cycle counts are still often periodic, labor-intensive and disconnected from the speed modern distribution demands. Corvus is betting that inventory accuracy should function more like a continuous data stream than an occasional audit. By flying autonomously through active facilities, the system delivers frequent cycle counts and persistent visibility into pallet locations and dwell time.