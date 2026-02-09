Corvus deploys autonomous inventory drones for warehousing

Warehouse automation is entering a new phase, one driven less by fixed infrastructure and more by autonomous systems that can perceive, adapt and operate continuously inside live facilities.
The next wave of FreightTech isn’t just optimizing transportation lanes or digitizing workflows in the cloud. It’s moving into the four walls of the warehouse, where physical AI is starting to replace manual processes that have resisted automation for decades.
Corvus Robotics is pushing that shift forward with Corvus One for Cold Chain, an autonomous drone-based inventory platform designed to operate in sub-zero environments. Freezer warehouses are among the most difficult settings in logistics, but the bigger story is what they represent: a proving ground for infrastructure-free autonomy and real-time inventory intelligence.
Inventory remains one of the most persistent blind spots in warehousing. Cycle counts are still often periodic, labor-intensive and disconnected from the speed modern distribution demands. Corvus is betting that inventory accuracy should function more like a continuous data stream than an occasional audit. By flying autonomously through active facilities, the system delivers frequent cycle counts and persistent visibility into pallet locations and dwell time.
That capability matters as warehouses evolve into high-velocity fulfillment nodes with expanding SKU complexity and tighter service-level expectations. In that context, cold chain operations are less a niche and more an extreme stress test. Ice buildup, condensation, glare and heavy airflow expose the limitations of conventional robotics and scanning systems, forcing advances in sensing, stability and onboard perception that translate across industrial logistics.
“Operating autonomous aerial systems continuously in freezer environments is an engineering challenge most robotics platforms were never designed to handle,” said Jackie Wu, CEO at Corvus Robotics. “Corvus One for Cold Chain required re-architecting thermal management, sensing, flight stability, and onboard perception so the system could maintain autonomy and accuracy despite frost, glare, airflow, and extreme temperature swings. The result is a system that performs reliably in environments that have historically defeated automation.”
Corvus One is designed to run without Wi-Fi, localization markers, lighting modifications or special barcodes. That infrastructure-free approach lowers the adoption barrier in warehouses where retrofits are expensive and operational disruption is a nonstarter. Instead of forcing operators to rebuild workflows around automation, the automation adapts to the environment.
Corvus is delivering the platform through a robots-as-a-service model, aligning with the broader shift toward subscription-based physical automation tied to outcomes rather than equipment ownership. Automated battery management and device health monitoring support continuous uptime, reinforcing that autonomy has to be reliable at scale, not just impressive in pilots.
The system is already deployed in live freezer operations with Kroger, where it is reducing reliance on manual cycle counts while maintaining consistent inventory visibility. That kind of adoption signals that warehouse robotics is moving beyond experimentation and into core logistics infrastructure.