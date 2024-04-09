Court upholds EPA’s ability to grant environmental waivers to California

The ability of California to set its own, more stringent environmental and emissions standards — the basis for the state’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule and possibly its Advanced Clean Fleets rule — was upheld Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The case, Ohio vs. EPA, had a plethora of plaintiffs, including 16 states besides Ohio and a group of petroleum-focused trade groups such as the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and the National Association of Convenience Stores.

Friend-of-the-court briefs from the trucking industry included filings from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the Western States Trucking Association (WSTA). The 17 states that were plaintiffs in the case are Republican-dominated.

Clean Cars rule at center of legal action

At issue is a waiver granted to California to implement its Advanced Clean Cars rule. The request was first made to the Environmental Protection Agency in 2005, and Tuesday’s court decision reviews the back-and-forth of waiver refusals followed by approvals, depending on which party was in the White House. The pingpong ball ultimately landed on the waiver’s being granted by the Biden administration; that led to the suit’s being filed in 2022.