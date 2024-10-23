Covenant Logistics Group Q3 earnings: First look

Covenant Logistics Group reported $258.6 million in freight revenue during the third quarter, with truckload operations increasing 2.8% to $198 million.
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.09 in the quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.08 per share.
The company posted total revenue of $287.8 million in the quarter, a 0.3% year-over-year
decline compared to 2023, and missed Wall Street estimates of $302 million.
“Highlights of our third quarter results include year over year freight revenue growth of 2.1%, operating income growth of 7.2%, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income growth of 8.3%,” Chairman and CEO David R. Parker said in a news release. “Our core business continues to perform well despite the prolonged general freight market down cycle.”
Freight revenue per tractor per week fell about 1% to $5,637. The expedited truckload segment revenue decreased 8% to $104.3 million, while dedicated segment revenue rose 18% to $94.7 million.
Covenant’s managed freight segment saw revenue of $63.3 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 9% from the same time last year. The warehousing segment had revenue of $25.1 million during the quarter, a 1% year-over-year increase.
Covenant will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 10 a.m. Thursday.
|Covenant Logistics Group
|Q3/24
|Q2/24
|Y/Y % Change
|Total revenue
|$287.8
|288.7
|(0.3%)
|Truckload combined:
|Revenue
|$199
|$193.6
|2.8%
|Freight revenue (ex fuel)
|$170
|$158.6
|7.2%
|Revenue per total mile
|$2.41
|$2.33
|3.4%
|Revenue/tractor/week
|$2,295
|$2,126
|7.9%
|Adjusted OR%
|91.5%
|91.9%
|(0.4%)
|Managed freight:
|Revenue
|$63.3
|$69.7
|(9%)
|Adjusted operating income
|$2,716
|$3,854
|(29%)
|Adjusted OR%
|95.7%
|94.5%
|(1%)
|Expedited freight:
|Revenue (ex fuel)
|$87.3
|$91.7
|(4.7%)
|Adjusted operating income
|$7,000
|$8,549
|(18%)
|Adjusted OR%
|92%
|90.7%
|1.2%
|Dedicated freight:
|Revenue (ex fuel)
|$82.6
|$66.9
|23%
|Adjusted operating income
|$7,464
|$4,291
|74%
|Adjusted OR%
|91%
|93.6%
|(2.7%)
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$1.09
|$1.13
|(3.5%)