Covenant Logistics Group Q3 earnings: First look

Covenant Logistics Group reported $258.6 million in freight revenue during the third quarter, with truckload operations increasing 2.8% to $198 million.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.09 in the quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.08 per share.

The company posted total revenue of $287.8 million in the quarter, a 0.3% year-over-year

decline compared to 2023, and missed Wall Street estimates of $302 million.



