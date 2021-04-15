Coyote Logistics makes truck parking reservations available within CoyoteGo platform

Truck drivers hauling loads for Coyote Logistics now have access to safe and secure reserved parking through the CoyoteGo digital freight platform. The spaces are being made available through an integration with TruckPark.

“Sourcing trailer parking has been a long-standing complexity and source of frustration for carriers, which has been exacerbated by changes in demand caused by COVID-19. Shippers rely on Coyote’s reliable capacity to move their freight, and carriers rely on us to make that process simple,” said Pat Campbell, U.S. COO at Coyote. “We’re collaborating with TruckPark to help solve this problem by offering easy access to parking spaces around the country. By helping streamline this process for drivers, they can focus on making deliveries instead of searching for places to stop.”

Coyote is a UPS (NYSE: UPS) company.

TruckPark offers truck parking reservations through an app for a small nightly fee. It has 537 locations across the U.S. and over 50,000 spaces available. It recently announced a partnership with ParkMyFleet to make more than 30 locations across the country available for drivers to park their tractor-trailers for an evening of rest. The agreement with ParkMyFleet not only makes spots available, but also provides locations for truckers to have their rigs filled with fuel or for repair services to be conducted on premise.

“Our goal is to offer safe, secure and easily accessible fleet parking solutions to truck drivers. Partnering with Coyote will allow us to support their efforts to create a more seamless carrier experience, while enabling us to serve even more customers,” said Anthony Petitte, CEO of TruckPark. “Coyote shares our commitment to making truck drivers’ lives easier and less stressful, and we’re excited to take a unified approach to help make that happen.”

TruckPark has secured a number of partnerships to expand access to truck parking. These include agreements with TruckerTools, AscendTMS, Echo Global Logistics and Reliance Partners.

Coyote moves more than 10,000 loads per day through its multimodal network, working with over 15,000 shippers.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Survey says driver shortage, driver compensation top trucking industry concerns

TruckPark reservation system integrated with Trucker Tools app

Here’s where electric trucks make sense