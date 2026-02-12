Crabs, cologne and contraband: Cargo crimes spike across freight lanes

A wave of recent enforcement announcements in the U.S. and Canada illustrates how cargo crime now spans cyber-facilitated freight fraud, bulk narcotics concealment inside commercial trailers, and export smuggling schemes embedded within legitimate logistics flows.

From stolen truckloads of frozen seafood and blueberries to record-setting methamphetamine seizures at the border, authorities say increasingly sophisticated criminal networks are targeting North America’s freight system at multiple points.

Cargo theft scheme nets seafood, blueberries and cologne

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts charged a New York man in what officials describe as a coordinated, cyber-assisted cargo theft conspiracy, according to a news release.

Romoy Forbes, 31, allegedly participated in a scheme that involved hacking into legitimate trucking carrier email accounts, impersonating carriers to book loads, and diverting freight for resale.