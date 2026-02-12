Crabs, cologne and contraband: Cargo crimes spike across freight lanes

A wave of recent enforcement announcements in the U.S. and Canada illustrates how cargo crime now spans cyber-facilitated freight fraud, bulk narcotics concealment inside commercial trailers, and export smuggling schemes embedded within legitimate logistics flows.
From stolen truckloads of frozen seafood and blueberries to record-setting methamphetamine seizures at the border, authorities say increasingly sophisticated criminal networks are targeting North America’s freight system at multiple points.
Cargo theft scheme nets seafood, blueberries and cologne
Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts charged a New York man in what officials describe as a coordinated, cyber-assisted cargo theft conspiracy, according to a news release.
Romoy Forbes, 31, allegedly participated in a scheme that involved hacking into legitimate trucking carrier email accounts, impersonating carriers to book loads, and diverting freight for resale.
According to charging documents, the thefts included:
- 33,750 pounds of frozen snow crab valued at $325,000 stolen from a Worcester, Massachusetts, warehouse.
- A shipment of blueberries taken in Winslow Junction, New Jersey.
- Approximately $433,830 worth of designer cologne stolen in Ronkonkama, New York.
Authorities allege that instead of completing deliveries, the goods were diverted and offered for illicit resale to a contact saved in a phone as “My customer for everything.”
Record meth seizure at U.S.-Canadian border crossing
Canadian authorities announced what they described as the largest narcotics seizure ever at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry in British Columbia.
On Nov. 22, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers, supported by a detector dog team, examined a commercial truck returning to Canada from the U.S. and discovered 12 boxes containing 692-pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside the truck and trailer, according to a news release.
Officials said the seizure represents the largest narcotics interception in the port’s history. The driver, identified as Satnam Singh, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of importation into Canada.
- Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.
Heroin seized from truck entering Ontario from U.S.
In a separate cross-border operation, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and CBSA seized 93-pounds of alleged heroin from a tractor-trailer attempting to enter Canada from Buffalo at the Peace Bridge port of entry.
With the assistance of a CBSA detector dog, officers located 93-pounds of heroin concealed in the trailer.
Authorities estimated the street value at $5.2 million. Officials also seized the tractor, trailer and two cellphones as offense-related property.
$2.4M marijuana shipment bound for UK intercepted
In Philadelphia, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 481 pounds of marijuana concealed inside 80 boxes manifested as clothing and destined for Oxford, England.
Officers discovered 405 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana across seven of the boxes.
The drugs carried an estimated U.S. street value of $2.4 million, with authorities noting it could fetch two to three times that amount in Europe.
Ketamine hidden in ethernet spool bound for Belgium
CBP officers in Louisville, Kentucky, also intercepted nearly seven pounds of ketamine hidden inside a spool of ethernet cable in a shipment manifested as “Ethernet Cable” and destined for Belgium.
A CBP canine alerted to the shipment, leading to the discovery of three concealed packages of ketamine valued at approximately $50,000.
$70K in unreported currency seized from Chinese ship captain
CBP officers in Baltimore seized$70,737 in unreported currency from the captain of the M/V Sheng Ning Hai, a China-flagged bulk carrier, after determining required currency reporting forms were not properly updated.
Officers discovered the money in the purser’s safe during a follow-up inspection. U.S. law requires amounts exceeding $10,000 to be reported when entering or departing the country.