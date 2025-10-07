CSafe launches new reusable thermal cover for pharmaceutical manufacturers

Environmental accountability is no longer optional; pharmaceutical manufacturers are under mounting pressure to demonstrate that their logistics can be both safe and sustainable. CSafe believes its newly launched Silverskin RE reusable thermal cover bridges that divide, providing robust product protection while slashing waste and carbon footprint.

Its reusable thermal cover is built to endure repeated missions while maintaining high performance. Crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, the cover preserves thermal integrity across multiple shipping cycles. Its exterior is cleanable and sanitized, the zip-closure door allows one-person operation, and integrated tracking ensures visibility through complex logistics networks. The cover’s patent-pending tamper-evident features and adjustable strapping allow it to conform to both U.S. and EU pallet standards, enhancing adaptability across global supply chains.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

Silverskin RE supports temperature mitigation in two critical zones—+2 °C to +8 °C and +15 °C to +25 °C—covering a wide spectrum of pharmaceuticals, from biologics to more stable formulations. Customers can purchase units outright or adopt CSafe’s rental model, under which the company provides end-to-end lifecycle management, including inspection, cleaning, regulatory compliance, and return logistics.

“We see sustainability not as a nice-to-have, but as an essential design criterion for next-generation cold chain logistics,” said Patrick Schafer, CEO of CSafe. “With the Silverskin RE, we’re giving pharmaceutical companies an alternative to single-use thermal covers—a tool that maintains the reliability CSafe is known for while reducing waste, emissions, and lifecycle costs over time.”