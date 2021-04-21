Customs agents seize meth, chicken lollipops at Texas ports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently seized methamphetamine and illegal pet treats in separate enforcement actions in Texas.

On April 14, agents working at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport intercepted a shipment of 93 prohibited chicken lollipop pet treats, authorities said.

The shipment was manifested as men’s sweaters and was destined for Highlands, Texas, near Houston.

“Consumers are unaware that some international goods and products are prohibited or restricted because of the potential agriculture or biological risks associated with that product,” Tim Lemaux, Dallas CBP port director, said in a statement.

Then on Saturday at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, CBP agents intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamine worth $4.3 million that was being smuggled in a commercial shipment of fresh cucumber pickles from Mexico.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

