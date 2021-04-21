  • ITVI.USA
NewsTrucking

Customs agents seize meth, chicken lollipops at Texas ports

CBP finds drugs hidden in shipment of fresh cucumber pickles

Noi Mahoney Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Customs agents recently intercepted drugs and prohibited pet treats in shipments bound for Texas. (Photo: CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently seized methamphetamine and illegal pet treats in separate enforcement actions in Texas.

On April 14, agents working at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport intercepted a shipment of 93 prohibited chicken lollipop pet treats, authorities said. 

The shipment was manifested as men’s sweaters and was destined for Highlands, Texas, near Houston.

“Consumers are unaware that some international goods and products are prohibited or restricted because of the potential agriculture or biological risks associated with that product,” Tim Lemaux, Dallas CBP port director, said in a statement.  

Then on Saturday at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, CBP agents intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamine worth $4.3 million that was being smuggled in a commercial shipment of fresh cucumber pickles from Mexico.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Rural areas the next e-commerce frontier?

Mexico regains status as No. 1 US trade partner

Misuse of B-1 visa drivers undercutting trucking industry

Noi Mahoney Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers Mexico cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

