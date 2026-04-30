CVSA Roadcheck in 12 days, is a $77,000 fine in your future?

International Roadcheck 2026 is scheduled for May 12 through 14. During those 72 hours, enforcement personnel across North America will inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements for vehicles, cargo, and drivers. Inspectors primarily conduct the North American Standard Level I Inspection, a 37-step procedure that examines the driver’s operating requirements and assesses the vehicle’s mechanical fitness.

You have known this was coming since February when CVSA announced the dates. You knew the focus areas at the same time. The driver focus for 2026 is ELD tampering, falsification, or manipulation. The vehicle focus is on cargo securement. Neither of those should require you to scramble right now. If they do, the scramble is the symptom and not the disease.

Since its inception in 1988, more than 1.4 million roadside inspections have been conducted during International Roadcheck. This is not a new event. It is not an ambush. It is a scheduled, publicly announced, annual enforcement initiative that has operated on the same basic model for nearly four decades. Fleets that treat it as a surprise every May have a compliance culture problem that three days of inspectors on the interstate are revealing.

The 2025 Roadcheck produced 56,178 inspections across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Inspectors discovered 13,553 vehicle out-of-service violations and 3,317 driver out-of-service violations. The vehicle out-of-service rate was 18.1 percent and the driver out-of-service rate was 5.9 percent. Nearly one in five vehicles inspected got parked on the shoulder. Brake systems topped the list of vehicle out-of-service violations, accounting for 24.4 percent of all vehicle OOS findings. When combined with the 20 percent defective brakes category, brake-related issues made up more than 40 percent of all vehicle out-of-service violations.

Brakes. Again. Every year. The same defect category that has topped this list for longer than most people currently in the trucking industry have been alive. And this year, while the focus areas are ELD tampering and cargo securement, brake systems accounted for 3,304 out-of-service violations in 2025, with 20 percent of defective brakes ranking third among all vehicle out-of-service categories. Focus areas change. Brakes do not go away. That is the data telling you something consistent and important about where the real preventive maintenance gaps live in this industry.

Now let me tell you about the $77,000 fine, because that story is more relevant to your operation than any Roadcheck statistic.

A carrier had a brake defect on a Driver Vehicle Inspection Report. The driver did the right thing, found the defect, documented it and submitted the DVIR. That is exactly what the system is supposed to do. The defect notation sat in that DVIR. Nobody fixed it. The vehicle kept rolling. The driver continued to note the defect on subsequent DVIRs. The vehicle kept getting dispatched. A month went by. The defect was finally repaired.

FMCSA audited the carrier. The vehicle was pulled for review as part of the sample. The file review told the whole story: weeks of consecutive DVIR entries documenting an out-of-service level brake defect, the vehicle operating on public roads the entire time, dispatch records showing the truck was being assigned loads while the defect was known and documented and unresolved. FMCSA assessed a civil penalty for every day from the date of the initial defect report to the date of repair. The total came to $77,000.

That fine was not the result of a bad inspection. It was the result of a functional reporting system attached to a completely dysfunctional repair workflow. The DVIR did its job. The process around it did not.

Under 49 CFR 396.11, a driver is required to prepare a written report at the completion of each day’s work for each vehicle operated, identifying any defect or deficiency discovered or reported that would affect the vehicle’s safety in operation or result in a mechanical breakdown. Under 49 CFR 396.13, the next driver to operate that vehicle must review that report, sign it, and acknowledge awareness of any reported defects. Under 49 CFR 396.17, every commercial motor vehicle must be systematically inspected, repaired, and maintained, and parts and accessories must be in safe and proper operating condition at all times. The carrier in this case was compliant with the reporting requirement but completely noncompliant with the repair and maintenance obligation triggered by those reports.

This is the gap that exists in fleet maintenance programs across the industry and that is exposed during audits far more often than it is caught at a roadside inspection. The DVIR is a communication tool. It is the mechanism through which the driver, who has eyes on that vehicle every day, communicates the actual condition of the equipment to the people responsible for keeping it safe. When that communication flows into a system that reads it, acts on it, tracks the repair, closes the loop, and ensures the vehicle is not dispatched while an open defect remains unresolved, the system works. When the DVIR becomes a form that gets filed and not a trigger that gets actioned, you have documentation of your own liability and nothing else.

If you do not have a functioning DVIR workflow, you do not have a preventive maintenance program. If you do not have a preventive maintenance program, you certainly do not have a predictive maintenance program. That frontline visibility into your fleet that the daily pre-trip and post-trip inspection provides is the most valuable real-time data feed available to a fleet maintenance operation, and most of it is wasted because the system that captures it does not connect to the system that acts on it.

A solid DVIR program in 2026 does not mean paper forms in a filing cabinet. It means a digital inspection workflow where defect reports route automatically to maintenance queues, where each open defect has an owner and a timeline, where dispatch has visibility into open defects before assigning a vehicle to a load, where repairs close out in the same system that logged the defect, and where the entire history of that vehicle’s inspection and repair record is available in 30 seconds for an auditor or an attorney. Platforms like Fleetio, Samsara, Motive, and others have built exactly this workflow. It is not expensive relative to a $77,000 civil penalty and it is not complicated relative to the alternative.

For the 2026 Roadcheck driver inspection, inspectors will check the driver’s qualifications, license, record of duty status, medical examiner’s certificate, seat belt usage, skill performance evaluation certificate (if applicable), and status in the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. Last year, falsification of the duty status record was the second-most-cited driver violation, with 58,382 nationwide. In 2025, 18,108 violations were issued for cargo not being secured to prevent leaking, spilling, blowing, or falling, and 16,054 violations were issued for vehicle components or dunnage not being secured. Those are the targets for this year. Those are also the issues that exist in your fleet 365 days a year, regardless of whether it is Roadcheck week.

The safest fleets in this industry do not prepare for Roadcheck. They operate Roadcheck-ready all year and treat the three-day blitz as one more Tuesday rather than a compliance emergency. Those fleets have pre-trip and post-trip inspection programs that actually function. They have DVIR workflows that trigger repairs, not just documentation. They have dispatch processes that query vehicle status before assigning a load. They have maintenance teams that close out defect reports and create a documented repair record that survives an audit.

May 12 is 12 days away. You have time to tighten up the obvious stuff, walk your equipment with fresh eyes on cargo securement and brake condition, verify your drivers know what ELD tampering looks like and understand the consequences, and make sure your DVIR logs from the last 30 days do not tell a story you do not want told under a compliance review.

The DVIR program fix is not a 12-day project. It is a systems decision that protects you not from three days of Roadcheck inspections, but from the audit that can happen any day of any year, and from the discovery process in the litigation that follows a crash involving a truck whose defects were documented and ignored.

The $77,000 fine was paid. The vehicle eventually got fixed. The question for your operation is whether you have the workflow in place to ensure you never document your own liability one DVIR entry at a time.