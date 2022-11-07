Daimler recalls 218,468 trucks for possible corrosion on brake module

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) is recalling 218,468 Freightliner and Western Star trucks for a possible corrosion issue on front brake modules that could increase the risk of a crash.

The corrosion could lead to pulling to the left or right, resulting in a sudden change in vehicle direction due to uneven braking on the front axle.

On certain vehicles estimated to be one-tenth of 1% of the recalled trucks, chemical corrosion could affect the functionality of the brake modulator valve. The recalled models are:

2021 Freightliner 108SD

2022 Freightliner 114SD

2017-2023 Freightliner Cascadia

2020-2022 Freightliner Business Class M2

2021-2023 Western Star 47X

2020-2023 Western Star 49X

2021-2022 Western Star 57X

Braking when Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is on may result in full system pressure applied to one front wheel end. That could cause brake pull from the difference in brake force. Daimler reported no crashes or injuries..

ABS malfunction alert possible

Drivers could get an antilock brakes (ABS) warning light before the corrosion is too far along. The single ABS Modulator Valve Component, or quick release pneumatic valve, from ZF North America, carry commercial vehicle technology supplier Wabco Holdings part numbers. ZF completed a $7 billion takeover of Wabco in 2020.





All three reports came from the New York to Maine area, where road salt is frequently used. Mixed with water, it can create a slushy substance that can affix to the underside of a truck and corrode parts over time. Daimler also recalled trucks in the Quebec area of southeast Canada where road salt is heavily used.

Affected vehicles will receive two front anodized modulator valves, one each for the left and right. Repairs will be conducted in phases based on vehicle locations. Repairs will be performed by DTNA authorized service facilities. Dealers and customers will be notified by first-class mail by Dec. 30.

Earlier recall for corrosion issue

DTNA recalled 183,000 Freightliners for a similar corrosion issue in July 2020, replacing unpainted modules with painted ones to ward off the chemical intrusion from road salt. In September, the company received two reports of possible corrosion on painted valves leading to two trucks pulling hard to the left and one pulling hard to the right.

“The dealer was able to isolate the failure to the painted steer single modulator valve after repairing the vehicle,” Daimler said in a submission to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Corrosion testing results on five trucks from two different customers revealed varying degrees of corrosion buildup on the valves installed on trucks through October.

DTNA amended the recall population Thursday to include other vehicle models built with the subject steer modulator valves. Those added models have a different valve mounting style and no known incidents. An investigation continues into the impact of other external braking events, such as electronic stability control and ABS.

The NHTSA recall number is 22V-817.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.