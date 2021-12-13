Daimler recalls Freightliner chassis for faulty valve stems for second time

Daimler Trucks North America is conducting a second recall and expanding the population of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) products because an undetected leaky valve stem could drain tires of air, leading to a crash.

The new recall reported by the National High Traffic Safety Administration involves at least some of 10,359 FCCC units recalled in September 2020. The latest recall involves 18,808 chassis across 59 products from the 2017 to 2022 model years. About 1% of the chassis are expected to have the issue.

Daimler is trying a new remedy on affected chassis where the tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may contact the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged. Valve stem damage may result in a rapid loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel.

If unnoticed, the pressure loss could lead to a flat tire or, on dual wheels, an overloaded tire. Drivers could hear a rattling noise from the stem extension rubbing against the wheel opening. A visual inspection may show a dislocated stabilizer, damage to the stem extension or the rim, and low tire pressure of the inner tire.

Four customers who had the original recall repair completed reported to NHTSA in September and October this year that the remedy did not last. In the new fix, Daimler will remove the inner valve stem extension and stabilizer free of charge.

Customers and dealers will receive information regarding the latest recall on Jan. 21.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.