Dalilah’s Law Is Moving Through Congress – Here Is Everything That Is Actually In It, Everything That Was Promised But Is Not, and the Parts Nobody Is Talking About

Dalilah Coleman is a seven-year-old girl from California’s San Bernardino County who, on June 20, 2024, was five years old and riding in her family’s car when a commercial 18-wheeler driven by Partap Singh — a citizen of India who entered the country illegally through the southern border in 2022 and was later issued a CDL by California’s DMV — plowed into her stopped vehicle at 60 miles per hour or faster in a construction zone. Dalilah went into a coma for three weeks. She had a craniectomy and spent four months without half of her skull. She required six months of hospitalization before she could go home. She was diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay and will need lifelong therapy. Her doctors initially told her family she would never walk, talk, eat orally, or live a normal life. She is now in the first grade and learning to walk again.

Her father Marcus brought her to the U.S. Capitol for the 2026 State of the Union address, where President Trump named her from the podium and called on Congress to pass a new law in her name. Senator Jim Banks of Indiana introduced that legislation the following morning. The House companion bill, H.R. 7793, was introduced March 5 by Representatives Erin Houchin, Vince Fong, and Jay Obernolte.

The legislation is called Dalilah’s Law — formally, the Dalilah Law. And because it was born from tragedy and named for a child, most of the coverage it has received has focused on the emotional case for it. What has received far less attention is a careful reading of what the bill actually contains, what its sponsor’s father described it would contain that is not in the current text, how it interacts with things already underway at DOT and FMCSA, who beyond undocumented immigrants it would sweep into its scope, and what the practical consequences for every carrier and driver in America would be if it becomes law.

That is what this article is.

The Legislation: What the Bill Text Actually Says

Dalilah’s Law, as introduced in the Senate by Senator Banks, contains four core operative provisions. Every one of them is conditioned on a mechanism that makes the law functionally mandatory for states: compliance is tied to Department of Transportation federal funding. States that do not comply lose their federal highway and transportation dollars. That lever is not a suggestion. It is the enforcement mechanism that guarantees adoption.

Provision 1: CDL eligibility restriction. The law would prohibit states from issuing commercial driver’s licenses to anyone who is not a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident, or a holder of one of three specific work visa categories — H-2A (temporary agricultural workers), H-2B (temporary non-agricultural workers), or E-2 (treaty investors). That list is identical to the eligibility standard in FMCSA’s March 16, 2026 Final Rule on non-domiciled CDLs, which is already in effect. The bill would codify what DOT has already done by regulation into statute — meaning it could not be undone by a future administration through rulemaking, only by Congress.

Provision 2: Mandatory revocation of existing CDLs. This is the provision with the most immediate and sweeping impact on the driver pool. The bill requires states to revoke all CDLs currently held by individuals who do not meet the new eligibility criteria — including those who had work authorization at the time their CDL was issued but whose authorization no longer qualifies under the new standard. The language is explicit: revocation applies “whether or not such persons have work authorization.” That phrase is critical and is discussed further below.

Provision 3: English-only CDL testing. All CDL knowledge tests and skills tests must be administered in English only. No translated versions, no interpreters, no bilingual test materials. Drivers must demonstrate English reading comprehension sufficient to operate safely on U.S. roads.

Provision 4: Mandatory 180-day recertification of all CDL holders. This is the most sweeping provision in the entire bill and the one that has received the least attention in public coverage. Within 180 days of enactment, every CDL holder in the United States — estimated at between 3.5 and 4 million people — would be required to appear before their state licensing authority and be recertified. The recertification would require demonstrating that the holder meets the new citizenship or visa eligibility criteria and, under the English-only testing requirement, that they have passed or can pass the knowledge and skills tests in English.

The scale of this is hard to overstate. The last time anything close to a universal CDL recertification was attempted was the initial rollout of the federal CDL system in the early 1990s. A 180-day window to process millions of drivers through state DMVs that are already strained would create a logistical event unlike anything the system has experienced.

Provision 5 — the lifetime ban. The bill contains a disqualification provision that has not received significant coverage: anyone who operates a commercial motor vehicle without meeting the citizenship, residency, or qualifying visa status under the new law faces a lifetime ban from operating a CMV. Not a suspension. Not a revocation subject to appeal. A lifetime disqualification — unless the individual possesses specific travel authorizations or admission documents that would qualify them for an exemption.

This lifetime ban applies even to first-time violations. The standard for a lifetime CDL disqualification under existing federal law involves serious crimes, multiple DUI convictions, or felonies involving a CMV. The Dalilah Law would add operating a CMV without the proper immigration status to that list — placing it on the same tier as fatal crashes and drug trafficking in the CDL disqualification framework.

The Funding Mechanism: How States Are Forced to Comply

The enforcement architecture of Dalilah’s Law is built on a single pressure point: every state in the country receives federal transportation funding from the DOT. Highway construction, bridge maintenance, public transit, safety programs — all of it flows through federal transportation grants and formula funding tied to compliance with federal transportation law.

Dalilah’s Law conditions that funding on state compliance with all four provisions above. If a state fails to revoke CDLs that should be revoked, fails to implement English-only testing, or fails to complete the 180-day recertification of its CDL holders, the Transportation Secretary has authority to withhold its federal transportation funding. The dollar amounts involved are enormous — states receive billions annually in federal transportation dollars. No state government, regardless of its political position on immigration enforcement, can practically afford to forfeit that funding. This is the same leverage mechanism used in federal highway safety law for decades, and it works. Seat belt laws, blood alcohol standards, and speed limits have all been effectively nationalized through this funding condition approach.

The practical result is that Dalilah’s Law, if enacted, is not optional for states. It is mandatory in every functional sense, enforced by the most effective lever the federal government has over state transportation policy.

What Is Already Done: The Law vs. What DOT Already Enacted

One of the most important things to understand about Dalilah’s Law is what is already in effect independently of the legislation.

The FMCSA Final Rule that took effect March 16, 2026 already restricts non-domiciled CDL issuance to H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 visa holders — the same standard the Dalilah Law codifies. English-only CDL testing was announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy through an administrative directive. California executed the cancellation of approximately 13,000 non-domiciled CDLs on March 6, 2026 — the state had agreed to revoke a total of 17,000 improperly issued licenses, but roughly 4,000 remain the subject of ongoing class-action litigation filed by advocacy groups contesting the cancellations. Over 14,000 drivers have been placed out of service for English Language Proficiency violations since June 2025.

Dalilah’s Law, if passed, would convert all of those administrative actions and regulatory rules into statutory federal law — permanent, not subject to administrative reversal, and extended to every CDL holder through the universal 180-day recertification mandate. The significance of converting regulatory action to statute is real. An executive rule can be reversed by the next administration. A federal statute requires Congress to act to change it. Dalilah’s Law would lock in the current enforcement posture as permanent national law for the duration of its existence.

The Part Nobody Is Talking About: Who This Actually Catches

The text of the bill contains one phrase that is far more consequential than it appears in the political framing of the legislation, and it deserves to be read carefully: the mandatory revocation applies to CDLs held by individuals without qualifying status “whether or not such persons have work authorization.”

Read that again. Whether or not they have work authorization.

The plain meaning is that having legal work authorization is no longer sufficient to hold a CDL under this bill. What matters is the specific immigration status category. Work authorization through DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — is legal authorization to work in the United States. But DACA recipients do not hold H-2A, H-2B, or E-2 visas. They are not citizens. They are not lawful permanent residents. Under Dalilah’s Law, a DACA recipient who has held a CDL legally for ten years, built a trucking company, and paid taxes throughout — like Jorge Rivera, who has held a CDL since 2014 and runs his own operation — would be required to have that CDL revoked. Not because he is here illegally. Because the specific status category he holds is not on the list.

The same logic applies to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders — people from countries designated by the federal government as unsafe for return (El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and others), who have legal work authorization but do not hold qualifying visas. People on asylum pending status. Refugees awaiting permanent residency. All of these are legal statuses that have been used to obtain CDLs under current law. None of them are H-2A, H-2B, or E-2. Under Dalilah’s Law, CDLs held under those statuses would be subject to mandatory revocation.

This is not a minor edge case. The DOT’s own estimate is that approximately 200,000 drivers would be pushed out by the FMCSA Final Rule alone — with FMCSA projecting that 97% of current non-domiciled CDL holders will not qualify for renewal under the new standards. The J.B. Hunt analysis, combining non-domiciled CDL restrictions with English language proficiency enforcement, projects between 214,000 and 437,000 drivers removed from the workforce over the next two to three years. Broader estimates that include full-scale immigration enforcement beyond CDL restrictions have projected figures ranging higher, but the J.B. Hunt number — tied specifically to the CDL and ELP enforcement pipeline — is the figure most directly relevant to what Dalilah’s Law would accelerate.

Craig Fuller’s analysis of Dalilah’s Law projected what it described as a potential “trucking super cycle” — a sharp, sudden contraction in available capacity producing the kind of rate environment not seen since 2021, or potentially beyond it. The analysis noted that unlike a regulatory rule, which can be stayed by courts and reversed by future administrations, a federal statute cannot be enjoined on the same grounds. If Dalilah’s Law passes, states have 180 days to execute the recertification. The capacity math changes the day the clock starts.

What Dalilah’s Father Said Was In the Law — and What Is Not

Marcus Coleman, Dalilah’s father and a vocal advocate for the legislation, posted a detailed description on X of what Dalilah’s Law would include. Some of what he described is not in the current text of the bill. Because his posts have been widely cited by news organizations and legislators, the gap between his description and the bill text matters.

Coleman stated the law would require all commercial vehicles to display a permanent business name that is reflective, visible up to 100 feet, and not magnetized without a permit — with hotshot operators and those wanting magnetic DOT numbers required to file for a permit tied to a specific VIN and linked to their DOT number. This provision targets chameleon carriers who use magnetic signage to change their identity between enforcement encounters. It is not in the current bill text.

Coleman also stated that Dalilah’s Law would require fingerprints to be submitted by anyone applying for a new DOT number, with the intent of preventing people whose previous authority or insurance was revoked due to bad practices from simply opening a new entity and starting over. This is a direct anti-chameleon carrier measure. It is not in the current bill text.

Coleman stated the law would cover all commercial drivers, including gig economy drivers working for Amazon, Lyft, Uber, DoorDash, and Walmart. The current bill text does not address gig economy drivers. CCJ confirmed that neither the gig economy expansion nor the anti-chameleon provisions are in the legislation as introduced.

This does not mean these provisions will never be in the final law. Bills are amended in committee, and companion legislation is often modified before a final vote. Senator Banks separately sent a letter to FMCSA requesting investigation into chameleon carrier networks in Indiana — signaling he is interested in the issue — but that interest is not yet reflected in the bill’s language. The distinction matters because carriers reading news coverage of Dalilah’s Law that cited Coleman’s posts may believe obligations around magnetic signage, fingerprinting for DOT numbers, and gig economy coverage are already in the proposal. They are not, as introduced.

The Capacity Math and What It Means for Every Carrier

For a small carrier or owner-operator who does not have any employees affected by the eligibility provisions — who is a citizen, a lawful permanent resident, or a qualifying visa holder, and who can pass an English-only test — there are still two provisions in this law with direct consequences for your business.

The first is the universal 180-day recertification. Every CDL holder in the country, including you, would be required to appear before a state DMV for recertification within 180 days of enactment. State DMV systems are not equipped to process millions of recertification appointments in six months under normal operating conditions. The demand surge would create appointment backlogs, extended wait times, and administrative chaos. Carriers who do not plan ahead and schedule recertification early in the 180-day window risk being caught in the backlog and facing operational disruption as drivers wait for appointments. This is not hypothetical — the 2010 medical certificate recertification process, which was far smaller in scope, still produced multi-month backlogs in many states.

The second is capacity tightening and what it does to your rates. If even a fraction of the projected 214,000 to 437,000 driver removals materialize in the short window the law creates, the spot market will respond. FTR’s Avery Vise has projected a potential rate environment comparable to 2021 if the enforcement pipeline matures. FreightWaves’ analysis of Dalilah’s Law specifically goes further, describing a potential “super cycle” if the law passes because of the speed and scale of the recertification and revocation mandate. For a small carrier or owner-operator who owns their equipment, is properly licensed, and is positioned to run in that environment, the capacity contraction this law would produce is a rate opportunity. The carriers who survive the adjustment period — who have their recertification done early, whose drivers are fully compliant, and whose operations are clean — will be competing for freight in a market with significantly less capacity.

Where the Bill Stands and What Comes Next

H.R. 7793 in the House and the Senate companion bill from Senator Banks have been introduced but have not yet been assigned to committee for hearings. President Trump’s State of the Union endorsement gives the legislation substantial political momentum — presidential priority legislation moves faster through the legislative calendar than ordinary bills. The Republican majority in both chambers is aligned on the bill’s general direction, and there is no organized opposition within the Republican caucus.

The path to passage still requires committee review, floor votes in both chambers, conference reconciliation if the House and Senate versions differ, and presidential signature. That process typically takes months at minimum for significant legislation. The administration’s current regulatory actions — the March 16 FMCSA Final Rule, the English-only testing directive — are already executing the policy goals the bill would codify, which may reduce urgency for rapid legislative action but does not eliminate the push for a statutory lock-in.

Opposition to the bill has come primarily from immigrant rights organizations and transportation policy groups that note the FMCSA’s own data does not show a statistically significant higher crash rate among non-citizen CDL holders compared to citizen holders. Critics also note that existing law already prohibits undocumented immigrants from obtaining CDLs — the problem documented in crashes like Dalilah’s was state noncompliance and inadequate verification, not a gap in the legal prohibition. The bill’s supporters respond that codifying the standard into statute and tying it to funding creates the enforcement mechanism that state-level compliance failures lacked.

The Bottom Line for Small Carriers and Owner-Operators

Dalilah’s Law is real legislation with bipartisan political backing, presidential endorsement, and a clear path to enactment if the Republican majority moves it. Here is what every carrier needs to act on before it passes — not after.

Audit your driver files against the new eligibility standard. If you employ or lease drivers, identify now whether any of them fall into status categories that would not qualify under the H-2A, H-2B, E-2, citizen, or lawful permanent resident standard. DACA status, TPS status, asylum pending, refugee status — all of these could be subject to CDL revocation under the bill as introduced. Understanding your exposure before the law passes gives you time to manage the operational transition.

Watch the bill text, not the social media posts. Marcus Coleman is an advocate, not a legislator. The provisions he described regarding magnetic signage, fingerprint requirements for DOT numbers, and gig economy coverage are not in the bill as introduced. They may be added in committee or through amendment — or they may not. Build your compliance planning around the actual text, which is available on the Senate and congressional websites, and monitor it as amendments are introduced.

Position for the capacity opportunity. If Dalilah’s Law passes in its current form and the recertification and revocation process removes even a portion of the 214,000 to 437,000 drivers the J.B. Hunt analysis projects from the combined CDL and ELP enforcement pipeline — in a compressed window — the spot market will tighten sharply. Carriers who are fully compliant and operationally ready will be hauling freight in a market with substantially fewer trucks. That is the rate environment every owner-operator who has survived three years of the freight recession has been waiting for. Make sure your house is in order before the law passes — not scrambling to comply while everyone else is already running.

Reader Submitted Questions

Q: I am a U.S. citizen with a CDL. Does Dalilah’s Law require me to do anything?

A: Yes. The mandatory 180-day recertification provision applies to every CDL holder, regardless of citizenship status. You would be required to appear before your state DMV, confirm your citizenship, and verify compliance with the new standards. For citizens who can prove status easily, this should be a straightforward process — but it requires scheduling an appointment and appearing, which creates a logistical burden depending on state DMV capacity. Do not assume your status means you are exempt from the recertification requirement. You are not.

Q: Does the law apply to CDL holders who have DACA status and have been driving legally for years?

A: Based on the bill text as introduced, yes. The revocation provision applies “whether or not such persons have work authorization” — meaning legal work authorization through DACA is not sufficient to retain a CDL under the new standard. DACA recipients are not citizens, lawful permanent residents, or H-2A, H-2B, or E-2 visa holders. This provision is one of the most significant and underreported aspects of the bill, and it is the subject of ongoing litigation that was already underway before Dalilah’s Law was introduced.

Q: What is the lifetime ban provision and who does it apply to?

A: The bill would impose a lifetime disqualification from operating a commercial motor vehicle on any person who operates a CMV without the required citizenship, residency, or visa status, unless they possess specific travel authorizations or admission documents. This applies to first-time violations — there is no graduated penalty structure. Lifetime disqualification from CMV operation is currently reserved under federal law for the most serious CDL offenses. The Dalilah Law would add operating without qualifying immigration status to that tier.

Dalilah Coleman’s injuries were devastating and preventable. The system failures that allowed an undocumented immigrant to obtain a California CDL and operate a commercial truck represent real gaps in state compliance with federal law that already prohibited exactly that outcome. The case for closing those gaps through statute is real and the legislative momentum behind Dalilah’s Law is real.

What is equally real is that the bill as introduced goes substantially further than closing a state compliance loophole. It mandates recertification of every CDL holder in the country. It revokes CDLs from people with legal work authorization whose specific status category is not on the qualifying list. It creates a lifetime ban for first-time status violations. And it contains none of the anti-chameleon carrier, fingerprint, or gig economy provisions described publicly by Dalilah’s own father.

Read the bill. Know what is in it. And plan around what it actually says.