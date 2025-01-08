Deadly California wildfires close interstates, may disrupt freight across LA area

At least three wildfires are burning out of control on the north side of the Los Angeles metro area, driven by dry conditions and extremely high winds.

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire tore through neighborhoods from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena, burning thousands of structures and claiming at least five lives so far.

Conditions fueling the fires, specifically the high winds, are making travel conditions dangerous as gusts over 50 mph overturn trailers on the highways.



