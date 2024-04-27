Deal averts strike at Daimler North America as UAW celebrates pact

A four-year contract has been reached between the United Auto Workers and Daimler Truck North America, averting a strike at several U.S. facilities that could have started Saturday and shut down production of Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

The pact covers approximately 7,400 workers at Daimler North America (NASDAQ: DTGHF) facilities who build Freightliner and Western Star trucks: the Mount Holly, North Carolina, truck manufacturing plant; the Cleveland, North Carolina, truck manufacturing plant; the Gastonia, North Carolina, parts plant; the Atlanta parts distribution center in Buford, Georgia; and a parts distribution center in Memphis. It also covers a plant in High Point, North Carolina, where Thomas Built buses are manufactured.

The contract agreement will now go to the UAW rank and file for ratification. The former deal expired at midnight Saturday.

UAW celebrated the agreement as “historic,” saying the deal “delivers major economic gains for 7,300 workers,” which includes raises of more than 25%, an end to what it described as “wage tiers,” and brings profit sharing and cost-of-living increases into the contract for the first time. The UAW organized the workers at Daimler North America approximately 30 years ago.



