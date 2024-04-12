Descartes: Container import volume trajectory is strong

The container market continued to show strength in March as the pull forward ahead of the Lunar New Year continues to pay dividends at the ports.

According to the monthly report by Descartes, U.S. container import volumes in March climbed by 0.4% from February and over 15% from March 2023. The year-over-year gains can be explained by the timing of the Lunar New Year: This year’s holiday occurred nearly three weeks later than in 2023.

Descartes reported that U.S. container import volumes in March totaled 2.145 million twenty-foot equivalent units during March, the third-highest March since 2019, trailing only the COVID-19 pandemic-induced surge in imports in 2021 and 2022.

The first half of the month experienced the strongest boost to imports. Descartes reported that total container imports in that period were over 22% higher than they were a year ago.



