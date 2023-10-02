DHL Express raises US rates by 5.9%

DHL Express, the international air delivery service of DHL, will impose a 5.9% general rate increase on its U.S.-originating shipments in 2024.

The rate increase, announced Friday, takes effect Jan. 1. The increase is 200 basis points above the 7.9% increase that DHL Express imposed on shipments tendered during 2023.

The 2024 increase matches the 5.9% rate increases imposed by UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX).

The increases by the carriers apply to customers not tendering parcels through contractual relationships. The general rate increases are seen as a rough barometer of what shippers could expect to pay. Rates that shippers actually pay will vary depending on shipment weight and distance. They also don’t include delivery surcharges that are tacked on to the cost of many shipments.

DHL Express serves the U.S. market only through international flights. It does not operate wholly within the U.S. market.



