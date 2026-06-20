DHL transitions Zelostech autonomous vehicles to live Singapore hub ops

DHL has transitioned autonomous vehicles from its Fast Forward Challenge into daily operations at the Advanced Regional Center in Singapore. In partnership with Zelostech, the company now operates fully electric, driverless vehicles for point-to-point transfers between logistics facilities on campus.

These shuttles handle repetitive hub-to-hub movements that require tight coordination, where delays from congestion or staffing can quickly affect shippers’ timelines.

Employees load up to three pallets or 1.5 tons per vehicle and dispatch it via a mobile app with real-time tracking. The vehicles navigate autonomously using sensors, mapping and artificial intelligence, managing traffic and obstacles on their own. They operate 24/7.

Each vehicle averages 40 trips and covers 28 kilometers daily, with staff handling unloading at the destination. A small fleet moves dozens of pallets each day.

The vehicles deliver consistent performance at roughly half the operating cost of diesel trucks. It also cuts emissions to support customers’ sustainability goals. Sensors improve safety in busy zones. The deployment allows teams to shift from driver supervision to system and data management. “We’re excited to see autonomous technology in full-scale operation here in Singapore and explore how it can transform the way we move goods between sites. It’s an important step in strengthening our ability to deliver smarter, greener logistics solutions for our customers,” said Wei Kieng Eunis Hew, managing director of DHL Supply Chain Singapore.