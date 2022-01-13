Amit Bose confirmed as FRA administrator

Amit Bose is the 15th administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the U.S. Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The Senate confirmed Bose, who has been serving as FRA’s deputy administrator, on Wednesday — more than eight months after President Joe Biden nominated him to the role on April 22.

Bose’s role includes leading safety regulatory oversight of more than 800 freight and passenger railroads. He will also oversee administering the $66 billion investment in rail projects provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law. An additional $36 billion in annual appropriations is authorized over five years to support projects and programs that improve safety, reliability, efficiency, resiliency, equity and sustainability.

“From his work with New Jersey Transit to his leadership at FRA during two administrations, Amit has spent his distinguished career supporting America’s railways,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a release. “Amit’s experience and expertise will be invaluable as we work to implement the president’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak.”

Said Bose: “It’s an honor and privilege to serve Secretary Buttigieg and the Biden-Harris administration. America’s railroads are an indispensable part of our transportation system and national economy. This is an exciting time to lead approximately 900 FRA employees as we seek to advance America’s second great rail revolution.”

Bose’s previous roles included work at architectural and engineering firm HNTB, New Jersey Transit, the New Jersey Department of Transportation and as a transportation staffer in Congress. At FRA under the Obama Administration, Bose served as deputy administrator, associate general counsel and deputy assistant secretary for governmental affairs. Bose also worked in private practice in Georgia, focusing on land use, environmental and municipal law.

Freight rail associations look forward to working with Bose.

“For the nation’s railroads, there is no higher priority than safety and the industry is committed to working with Administrator Bose to ensure FRA policies are grounded in sound data and drive continuous enhancements of those shared safety goals,” said Ian Jefferies, president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads. “As Administrator Bose assumes his new role, AAR stands ready to work to advance safety, sustainability and supply chain fluidity.”

Said Chuck Baker, president of the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association: Bose’s confirmation “comes at a critical time for our industry, right on the heels of passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — a game-changing measure that provides vast new opportunities to help rebuild and bolster our short line freight rail network through” existing grant programs and the new grade crossing separation program. “We look forward to working with Administrator Bose and his top-notch team at the FRA to put these new resources to work advancing key projects that enhance safety, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and solve our country’s supply chain crisis. We are also eager to continue working collaboratively to harness the power and promise of technology to continue moving freight rail forward.”

Patty Long, Railway Supply Institute president, said: “Amit Bose’s knowledge, leadership and years of experience in the industry will continue to be a tremendous asset to FRA in this role. RSI and our members congratulate Administrator Bose on his confirmation and look forward to continuing to work with him to increase rail infrastructure investment, promote safety and create jobs in the railway supply industry.”

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen also praised the appointment.

“Administrator Bose recognizes the important contributions that railroad workers make each and every day to the freight and passenger/commuter rail industries, and he has displayed respect for the vital role that railroad unions play as a voice for the rights of our members and the safety of our industry,” said BLET Presiden Dennis R. Pierce. “I look forward to working with Administrator Bose and the FRA on issues of critical importance to the BLET and its members.”

Bose was born in Laheriasarai, Bihar, India, and came to the U.S. at the age of 5, FRA said. He has a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College, a master’s degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, and a law degree from the University of Georgia.

