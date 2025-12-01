DOT kicks 3,000 truck driver trainers off registry

WASHINGTON — Regulators have banned 3,000 providers of truck driver training from a government registry for failing to meet service standards, with another 4,000 placed on notice due to potential noncompliance.

“Under Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, bad actors were able to game the system and let unqualified drivers flood our roadways,” asserted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a press release issued on Monday.

“Under President Trump, we are reigning in illegal and reckless practices that let poorly trained drivers get behind the wheel of semi-trucks and school buses.”

FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs added, “If you are unwilling to follow the rules, you have no place training America’s commercial drivers. We will not tolerate negligence.”