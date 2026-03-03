DOT warns motor carriers on RTD noncompliance

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is putting motor carriers and Substance Abuse Professionals (SAPs) on notice that the SAP role as “gatekeeper” for returning drivers to the road following a safety violation is having serious procedural lapses.

Ina notice published on Tuesday, DOT revealed a trend of “fast-tracked” evaluations and improper remote assessments, along with pressure to prescribe only minimum drug and alcohol follow-up testing.

“SAPs represent the major decision point (and in some cases, the only decision point) an employer may have in choosing whether or not to place an employee behind the steering wheel of a school bus, in the cockpit of a plane, at the helm of an oil tanker, at the throttle of a train, in the engineer compartment of a subway car, or at the emergency control valves of a natural gas pipeline,” DOT’s notice stated.

For motor carriers – for which SAPs are required to report specific information to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse – the message is a warning that using an SAP who prioritizes volume over quality is a compliance issue that could result in liability and safety hazards.