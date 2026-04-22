DQS nets contract logistics provider in latest acquisition

DQS Solutions & Staffing announced it has further expanded its transportation and logistics platform with the acquisition of contract logistics provider Comprehensive Logistics, Inc.

The deal merges CLI, DQS and McLaren Transport, which DQS acquired last year, under parent company Axvor. Each company will continue to operate under its current banner.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition provides Dearborn, Michigan-based DQS with infrastructure and scale. Bonita Springs, Florida based CLI operates over 20 facilities spanning 17 states, totaling more than 5 million square feet of warehouse space. It also gives DQS control of CLI’s proprietary warehouse management system, which oversees inventory, sequencing and manufacturing logistics.

“Having previously served as the Plant Manager of the CLI Dearborn Plant as well as on the CLI Leadership Team, I witnessed firsthand the company’s tremendous potential,” said DQS CEO Joshua Morris in a Wednesday news release. “Our goal is to build on CLI’s strong foundation while investing in the people, facilities, and expanded services our clients need.” The CLI acquisition is part of a multi-year pivot for DQS. DQS was originally launched as Detroit Quality Staffing, an employment agency focused on manufacturing workforce solutions. However, over the past few years it began layering in security, transportation and warehousing services. The April 2025 acquisition of Detroit-based McLaren onboarded trucking assets and a 75,000-square-foot cold storage facility, along with two decades of automotive supply chain leadership experience. With these acquisitions, DQS now offers complex cross-border and inbound-to-manufacturing logistics. “CLI has always been execution-driven and customer-focused,” said Brad Constantini, chairman and owner of CLI. “Joining DQS under the leadership of CEO Joshua Morris is a strategic step that expands our capabilities and reach while preserving the discipline and culture that define CLI.” More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden: Knight-Swift cuts Q1 guide; remains upbeat on TL fundamentals

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