Newsletters Contact Us

FinanceLogisticsNewsWarehouse

DQS nets contract logistics provider in latest acquisition

Deal adds over 5 million square feet of warehouse space

Todd Maiden
·
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

DQS Solutions & Staffing announced it has further expanded its transportation and logistics platform with the acquisition of contract logistics provider Comprehensive Logistics, Inc.

The deal merges CLI, DQS and McLaren Transport, which DQS acquired last year, under parent company Axvor. Each company will continue to operate under its current banner.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition provides Dearborn, Michigan-based DQS with infrastructure and scale. Bonita Springs, Florida based CLI operates over 20 facilities spanning 17 states, totaling more than 5 million square feet of warehouse space. It also gives DQS control of CLI’s proprietary warehouse management system, which oversees inventory, sequencing and manufacturing logistics.

“Having previously served as the Plant Manager of the CLI Dearborn Plant as well as on the CLI Leadership Team, I witnessed firsthand the company’s tremendous potential,” said DQS CEO Joshua Morris in a Wednesday news release. “Our goal is to build on CLI’s strong foundation while investing in the people, facilities, and expanded services our clients need.”

The CLI acquisition is part of a multi-year pivot for DQS. DQS was originally launched as Detroit Quality Staffing, an employment agency focused on manufacturing workforce solutions. However, over the past few years it began layering in security, transportation and warehousing services.

The April 2025 acquisition of Detroit-based McLaren onboarded trucking assets and a 75,000-square-foot cold storage facility, along with two decades of automotive supply chain leadership experience. With these acquisitions, DQS now offers complex cross-border and inbound-to-manufacturing logistics.

“CLI has always been execution-driven and customer-focused,” said Brad Constantini, chairman and owner of CLI. “Joining DQS under the leadership of CEO Joshua Morris is a strategic step that expands our capabilities and reach while preserving the discipline and culture that define CLI.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Fraud & Security

Freight Fraud Symposium

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

May 20, 2026
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH
Register Now
AI & Technology

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail & Policy

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Fraud & Security Freight Fraud Symposium May 20 • Cleveland, OH

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
AI & Technology Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail & Policy Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • Chattanooga, TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.